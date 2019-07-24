Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains lash city, suburbs; traffic, BEST services diverted

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours. The rains are expected to further intensify as the day progresses. Colaba has received 171 mm of rainfall and 58 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz till 5.30 am, according to the MeT department. The rains have caused waterlogging in Dadar and Hindmata along with parts of Kurla. Traffic has been diverted at some places due to the heavy downpour. Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates

According to an IMD forecast, Intermittent rain/shower with heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs today. Due to incessant rains, there have also been complaints of tree branches falling. In Thane, a tree fell down on the compound wall of Shreerang School. However, no injuries were reported.