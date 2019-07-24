Mumbai Rains, Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains lash city, suburbs; traffic, BEST services diverted

Toggle Menu
Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing heavy rainfall in the last 12 hours. The rains are expected to further intensify as the day progresses. Colaba has received 171 mm of rainfall and 58 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz till 5.30 am, according to the MeT department. The rains have caused waterlogging in Dadar and Hindmata along with parts of Kurla. Traffic has been diverted at some places due to the heavy downpour. Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates 

According to an IMD forecast, Intermittent rain/shower with heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs today. Due to incessant rains, there have also been complaints of tree branches falling. In Thane, a tree fell down on the compound wall of Shreerang School. However, no injuries were reported.

Train and bus services have been affected due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs. Follow LIVE Updates

Mumbai Rains: 3 cars collided with each other in Andheri due to low visibility

Eight people were injured after three cars collided with each other in Andheri due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the city.

Monsoon clouds over the city skyline, in Mumbai, Tuesday. (PTI)

Suburban train services are running on all four corridors of Central Railway. However, there's a delay of 10 to 15 minutes on main line between Kurla and Sion, due to waterlogging in low lying areas of this section, reports news agency ANI. 

