Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for next 24 hours
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall continued in various places of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, causing hindrance in the movement of pedestrians and vehicles through water-logged roads.
Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 24 hours. The weather department has hence requested Mumbai residents to take necessary precautions and ensure safety. Heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the airport.
“Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture that is getting pumped-in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, this is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. This will continue over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra till July 11,” said Anupam Kashypai, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.
The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions this week. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on July 8, 9 and 10. Rain accompanied by thundershower is most likely to occur at many places in Kerala and Lakshadweep also this week with the IMD issuing warning to fishermen in the area from venturing into the sea.
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh
IMD, Himachal Pradesh: Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur over the state with heavy rainfall at isolated places, except in the districts of Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur.
Mumbai rains: Two boys drown in water-filled ditch
The boys, Piyush Pathak and Mayank Sharma, both residents of a chawl at Yadav Nagar area, had returned home early from school and had gone to play in the ditch when they reportedly lost consciousness while trying to stay afloat. They were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival Monday, police said. Click here to read more
Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has forecast rains in the plains as well as low and middle hills, and snowfall in the high hills from Monday till Friday. It has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rains on Tuesday.
The heavy downpour has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra. Mumbai and its adjoining areas earlier received heavy rains for four consecutive days in June end-early July, badly affecting normal life and disrupting rail, road and air traffic at that time. After that, the city had been witnessing sporadic rains in the last few days.
Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a hot and humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.
