Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for next 24 hours

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 24 hours. The weather department has hence requested Mumbai residents to take necessary precautions and ensure safety. Heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the airport.

“Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture that is getting pumped-in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, this is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. This will continue over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra till July 11,” said Anupam Kashypai, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions this week. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on July 8, 9 and 10. Rain accompanied by thundershower is most likely to occur at many places in Kerala and Lakshadweep also this week with the IMD issuing warning to fishermen in the area from venturing into the sea.