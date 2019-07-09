Toggle Menu
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for next 24 hours

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Rainfall continued in various places of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, causing hindrance in the movement of pedestrians and vehicles through water-logged roads.

Rainfall continued in various places of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, causing hindrance in the movement of pedestrians and vehicles through water-logged roads on Monday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the next 24 hours. The weather department has hence requested Mumbai residents to take necessary precautions and ensure safety. Heavy rains returned to Mumbai on Monday affecting road and rail traffic and briefly disrupting operations at the airport.

“Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture that is getting pumped-in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, this is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. This will continue over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra till July 11,” said Anupam Kashypai, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.

The weather department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions this week. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on July 8, 9 and 10. Rain accompanied by thundershower is most likely to occur at many places in Kerala and Lakshadweep also this week with the IMD issuing warning to fishermen in the area from venturing into the sea.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across Himachal Pradesh

Mumbai rains: Two boys drown in water-filled ditch

The boys, Piyush Pathak and Mayank Sharma, both residents of a chawl at Yadav Nagar area, had returned home early from school and had gone to play in the ditch when they reportedly lost consciousness while trying to stay afloat. They were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared dead upon arrival Monday, police said. Click here to read more

Welcome to The Indian Express live blog. Follow this space to track the latest developments on Mumbai rains and the weather here.

A LifeGuard volunteer at Marine Drive promenade during high tide clearing people who enter the promenade. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has forecast rains in the plains as well as low and middle hills, and snowfall in the high hills from Monday till Friday. It has issued a ‘yellow’ warning for heavy rains on Tuesday.

The heavy downpour has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra. Mumbai and its adjoining areas earlier received heavy rains for four consecutive days in June end-early July, badly affecting normal life and disrupting rail, road and air traffic at that time. After that, the city had been witnessing sporadic rains in the last few days.

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a hot and humid morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The weatherman has forecast cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

