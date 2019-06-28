Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Rains lash maximum city, several areas waterlogged

Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Even as the southwest monsoon makes it’s way north, heavy rains lashed Mumbai today. Though traffic has not been affected, several parts of the city have been waterlogged.

This morning, Malabar Hills recorded 31 mm of rain between 9 am and 10 am. In Kural, 39 mm of rainfall was recorded while Marol (Andheri) recorded 62 mm of rain.

Between 10 and 11 am, Dadar recorded 22mm of rainfall, Wadala recorded 20mm, Worli 17mm. Chembur saw 17mm of rainfall while Bandra saw 30mm of rain in the one hour.

There were water logging complaints in Mazgaon, Sakinaka, Kurla (W) and Ghatkopar among other areas. The Andheri subway has been shut for now while waterlogging was also reported at the Milan subway in Santa Cruz.