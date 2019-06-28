Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Rains lash maximum city, several areas waterlogged
Weather forecast today LIVE UPDATES: Even as the southwest monsoon makes it’s way north, heavy rains lashed Mumbai today. Though traffic has not been affected, several parts of the city have been waterlogged.
This morning, Malabar Hills recorded 31 mm of rain between 9 am and 10 am. In Kural, 39 mm of rainfall was recorded while Marol (Andheri) recorded 62 mm of rain.
Between 10 and 11 am, Dadar recorded 22mm of rainfall, Wadala recorded 20mm, Worli 17mm. Chembur saw 17mm of rainfall while Bandra saw 30mm of rain in the one hour.
There were water logging complaints in Mazgaon, Sakinaka, Kurla (W) and Ghatkopar among other areas. The Andheri subway has been shut for now while waterlogging was also reported at the Milan subway in Santa Cruz.
Lightning strike kills 8-year-old boy in Maharashtra village
An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning amid rains in a village near here in Maharashtra, an official said Friday. The incident took place Thursday afternoon in village Satkor under Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Control Room, said.
The boy was playing in the courtyard of his house when the lightning hit him, killing him on the spot, he said. The deceased was identified as Mahendra Badga.
Heavy rains lashed the district, located adjoining Mumbai, Thursday, Kadam added. The local police have registered a case of accidental death. (PTI)
Maharashtra: Heavy rains continue to lash Nashik district; two killed
Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra's Nashik district which was lashed by heavy showers for the fourth consecutive day Friday, disrupting normal life, said officials.
Heavy rains caused water-logging in several parts of Nashik city, including Saraf Bazar, near Mayor's official residence, Gangapur Road and Old Agra Road, disrupting normal life. As per Met department sources, the district has recorded 374.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours ended 8 am Friday.
Meanwhile, the North Maharashtra district, facing acute water scarcity, has been receiving copious rains for the last four days, improving water level in reservoirs.
Hello. Welcome to our Mumbai rains LIVE blog... Follow us for latest updates.
Southwest and westcentral the Arabian Sea, eastcentral and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea are likely to experience rough to very rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised to not venture into the seas, according to India Meteorological Department's latest release.
Currently, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Veraval, Surat, Indore, Mandla, Pendra, Sultanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mukteshwar. Thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over parts of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorm with accompanied with lightning is likely at several places in West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand.
While the north -- Jammu, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions. Rajasthan's Bikaner recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius. While Uttar Pradesh recorded hot and humid weather, some parts are likely to experience light showers Thursday.
Despite the progression of the monsoon, rainfall has recorded a 36 per cent deficiency over the country as a whole. In other words, the actual rainfall of 86.3 mm is 36 per cent lower than the normal of 135.6 mm for this time of the year.
