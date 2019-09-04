Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues ‘red alert’ as city battered by heavy rains

Mumbai Rains Live News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, predicting intense showers over the next 24 hours in the city which has been battered by incessant rains. Heavy rains led to slow traffic movement, delayed flights and flooding in low-lying areas. Train services on various lines were stopped as a result of waterlogging.

The southwest monsoon got active again after a brief lull last week, coming back at a time when people across Maharashtra are celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival. The IMD said that 100 out of the 150 weather stations in the city recorded over 200 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Andheri East in Mumbai recorded the highest rain, around 214 mm, in six hours. Andheri West, Vikhroli, Marol and Ville Parle also received record rain on Wednesday.