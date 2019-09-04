Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues ‘red alert’ as city battered by heavy rains

Toggle Menu
Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: City battered by heavy rains; IMD issues 'red alert'
The IMD said that 100 out of the 150 weather stations in the city recorded over 200 mm rain in the last 24 hours. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Mumbai Rains Live News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ for Mumbai, predicting intense showers over the next 24 hours in the city which has been battered by incessant rains. Heavy rains led to slow traffic movement, delayed flights and flooding in low-lying areas. Train services on various lines were stopped as a result of waterlogging.

The southwest monsoon got active again after a brief lull last week, coming back at a time when people across Maharashtra are celebrating the 10-day Ganesh festival. The IMD said that 100 out of the 150 weather stations in the city recorded over 200 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Andheri East in Mumbai recorded the highest rain, around 214 mm, in six hours. Andheri West, Vikhroli, Marol and Ville Parle also received record rain on Wednesday.

Andheri East records highest rain in six hours

Andheri East recorded the highest amount of rain, nearly 214.35 mm, between 8 am and 2 pm. Andheri West received 200.17 mm rainfall on Wednesday, Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs received 184.17 mm rain, Marol received 183.38 mm rain and Ville Parle recorded 182.87 mm rain.

Mumbai residents have been asked to call 1916 for any assistance. People have been asked to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. Overnight rains have also resulted in waterlogging and traffic disruption in Sion, Parel, King’s Circle, Dadar and Byculla. In the wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for Wednesday, all Mumbai schools shall remain closed today.

