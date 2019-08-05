Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Several passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; schools, colleges shut
Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live News Updates: Schools and colleges will be shut Monday in Mumbai, suburbs, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
MumbaiRains Live Updates: Several passengers were stranded at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Sunday night after 12 trains were cancelled, and many others were shortly-terminated, diverted, or rescheduled, following heavy rains in the city. At least 18 trains have been cancelled Monday morning.
Schools and colleges will be shut Monday in Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. He also asked the people to stay indoors and avoid coming out of their homes.
Meanwhile, NDRF teams assisting in Gujarat rains were airlifted to assist in the city. At least 400 people from a residential area near the Mithi river were shifted on Sunday after its water level crossed the danger mark following heavy rains in the city, an official said.
Five persons drowned in three separate incidents at Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane as since Friday. While five bodies have been recovered, another person feared dead in Navi Mumbai is yet to be traced.
High tides lash Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
High tides lash Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Schools and colleges in the city have been shut for the second time on Monday. At least three people were killed and four others were injured in rain-related incidents since Friday.
NDRF teams airlifted from Gujarat to land in Maharashtra for rescue operations
Based on the assessment of evolving situation and prediction of rainfall by IMD, teams of NDRF airlifted from Vadodara, Gujarat will land in Mumbai and will be deployed in following districts of Maharashtra— one team each in Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri. Meanwhile, Barvi dam is levelled at 72.5 m at 11 pm, still at danger mark but the flow has reduced, district officials informed.
At least 18 trains cancelled by the South Central Railway
The South Central Railway on Monday morning cancelled at least 18 trains running through Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall in the state. On Sunday night, at least 12 trains were cancelled, with many being diverted or shortly-terminated or re-scheduled.
Passengers stranded at the Thane railway station since Sunday night. As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and suburbs, at least 12 trains were cancelled, with many others being terminated or diverted or rescheduled.
Several passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
Several passengers were stranded at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus after 12 trains were cancelled, 6 shortly terminated, 2 partially cancelled, 1 diverted, and 1 rescheduled. The BMC distributed refreshment to the stranded passengers.
Cases of extreme waterlogging had been reported from several areas of Mumbai on Sunday. At least three people were killed and four others were injured in rain-related incidents.
The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz weather observatory recorded 204 mm rain and the facility at Colaba recorded 142 mm rain in 24 hours (from 8.30 am Saturday to 8.30am Sunday).
A woman and her son were electrocuted in Golibar Nagar, Santacruz East, on Sunday afternoon after they came in contact with a live wire. Mala Nagam (52) touched an iron rod outside her door, not knowing that it had come in contact with the wire, police said. Sanket (26) was electrocuted while trying to save his mother.
A 20-year-old Dharavi resident, Mohammed Mehmood Shaikh, is suspected to have been swept away on Sunday morning when he went to attend the nature’s call near a creek. “The spot from where he went missing is usually used for open defecation. Local residents say he may have slipped. It has been raining heavily,” a civic official said.
