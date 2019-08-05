Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Several passengers stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; schools, colleges shut

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Several passengers were stranded at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Sunday night after 12 trains were cancelled, and many others were shortly-terminated, diverted, or rescheduled, following heavy rains in the city. At least 18 trains have been cancelled Monday morning.

Schools and colleges will be shut Monday in Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad district, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. He also asked the people to stay indoors and avoid coming out of their homes.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams assisting in Gujarat rains were airlifted to assist in the city. At least 400 people from a residential area near the Mithi river were shifted on Sunday after its water level crossed the danger mark following heavy rains in the city, an official said.

Five persons drowned in three separate incidents at Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane as since Friday. While five bodies have been recovered, another person feared dead in Navi Mumbai is yet to be traced.