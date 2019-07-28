Monsoon mayhem: Death toll in Rajasthan mounts to 22, more rainfall awaits Maharashtra tomorrow

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan touched 22 Sunday after nine more causalities were reported from various parts of the state. Continuous rain since Saturday night created a flood-like situation in Kota, which recorded a maximum of 151.8mm of rain till morning.

As many as 250 people living in low-lying areas of the city were shifted to safe zones by SDRF teams. “Many colonies are inundated. The trapped residents have been shifted to safer places,” Kota District Collector Muktanand Agrawal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Heavy rains occurred in isolated parts of the state, including Bundi, till this morning since Saturday, the meteorological department said. The weatherman has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places of Rajasthan till Monday.

Widespread rainfall in Maharashtra predicted

The weather agency has forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” on Monday at isolated places in Raigad district in neighbouring Mumbai and “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at a few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted widespread rainfall in entire Maharashtra on Monday.

Due to heavy rains, a part of a bridge on the Ulhas river linking Murbad to Kalyan in Maharashtra’s Thane district got washed away in the early hours of Sunday. Stretches of the road were damaged as well, affecting traffic on the highway linking Mumbai to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat.

A part of a bridge on the Ulhas river in Thane got washed away on Sunday due to heavy rains.

Over the last 24 hours, Mumbai’s adjoining areas have recorded very heavy rainfall. Thane received 160 mm rainfall, Kalyan recorded 231 mm, Murbad and Karjat recorded 332 and 300 mm respectively. In Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhiwandi and Shahpur, rainfall received was 296 mm, 280 mm, 185 mm and 195 mm respectively.

No let-up in flood situation in Assam and Bihar

Meanwhile, in Assam and Bihar, the flood situation continued to be grim, with the death toll in the two states mounting to 209 (82 in Assam, 127 in Bihar) this monsoon season so far, news agency PTI reported.

In Assam, about 21.68 lakh people residing in 1,716 villages have been affected by the deluge.

In Bihar, the flood situation has affected over 85 lakh people. One of the severely affected districts, Darbhanga has so far reported 12 casualties ever since the state was hit by flash floods earlier this month owing to torrential rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal.

Rail traffic has been suspended on Darbhanga-Samastipur section in Bihar due to floods, resulting in cancellation, short termination and diversion of more than a dozen trains on Sunday, PTI reported.

Intermittent rains continue in J-K; Amarnath yatra suspended

Intermittent rains continued for the fourth successive day in Jammu Kashmir Sunday, leading to the suspension of Amarnath yatra from three main base camps and closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Though the downpour stopped in the second half of the day, the skies remained cloudy and the ongoing yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath was temporarily suspended from the three base camps—Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu, Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir. The chopper service to the cave was also suspended for the day.

The traffic on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was also suspended after heavy rains in Banihal-Ramban belt triggered a massive landslide in Kella Morh and also led to rolling down of stones from the hills at four other places, officials told.

(Inputs from PTI)