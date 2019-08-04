Seven dead as heavy rains pound Maharashtra; IAF, Navy deployed

Heavy rains across Mumbai and suburban regions crippled normal life Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting “intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy showers” in the city and extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the coming 24 hours.

Advertising

At least four persons died in rain-related incidents in Mumbai, Pune and Palghar districts while a man is missing after he fell into a swollen nullah in Dharavi in Central Mumbai in afternoon. A 52-year-old woman and her 26-year-old son were killed after they suffered an electric shock when they touched the door of their water-logged house in suburban Santacruz. A 10-year-old boy died and his younger sister injured after a wall of their house collapsed in Lonavala in Pune district, police said.

Follow Mumbai Rains LIVE UPDATES Here

Parts of neighbouring Thane, Palghar districts and Navi Mumbai town also witnessed incessant rains, which resulted in flooding in several parts. The heavy downpour is the result of the development of an Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation (UAC) in the Arabian Sea and Bay Low, weather experts said.

At least 400 people from a residential area of Kranti Nagar located near the Mithi river in Mumbai were shifted after it crossed the danger mark. The people were moved to a civic-run school. Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man, identified as Raja Mehboob Shaikh, was feared drowned after he fell into the Dharavi creek.

Advertising

Flood-like situation in several districts

A flood-like situation has developed in Nashik district after water was released from Gangapur dam into the Godavari river. More than 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from the Gangapur dam on Sunday morning, which led to the Godavari river flowing above the danger mark.

The excess water released saw several temples located on the banks of the river getting submerged. At 8 am, around 26,150 cusecs of water were released from Darna dam into the river following heavy showers. Around 60 people from Saykheda village were shifted to a safer place.

Meanwhile, officials in Pune issued an advisory, asking people to be alert as the situation could turn critical, and ordered schools and colleges to be shut on Monday. Low-lying areas in the district were on alert after water was released into the Mutha river.

“We have issued an advisory for citizens asking them not to venture out of their houses unless absolutely necessary as the situation might get critical,” district collector Naval Kishore Ram was quoted as saying by PTI.

IAF, Navy deployed in rescue operations

At least 58 people, who were stranded at a village in Thane, were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Sunday. The people were stuck at their water-logged homes in Ju-Nandkhuri village in Khadavli area of the district since morning.

“Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted to a safer place,” a defence spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI. Two columns of the Army, comprising 120 personnel, was also deployed in Thane to help in the rescue efforts.

Thanking the IAF, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Thank you Indian Air Force for the quick help and safely rescuing 56 villagers from Khadavali in Thane district.”

Maha govt seeks additional NDRF deployment

The Maharashtra government sought atleast six more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue and relief operations. “The state government is in touch with the NDRF, Army, Navy and other agencies also,” the CMO said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently in Gondia as part of his ongoing ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’, spoke to Public Works Department Minister Eknath Shinde and asked Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta to oversee the relief measures. “The government has requested for six more NDRF teams for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in view of the heavy rains,” the statement said.

Traffic, train services disrupted

In the last 24 hours, Mumbai received 100 mm rain while the suburbs, Thane and Navi Mumbai got more than 250 mm downpour, IMD’s deputy director K S Hosalikar said. Due to the accumulation of water on tracks at a few sections, the Central Railway’s services on the Main Line and Harbour Line between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (in Mumbai) and Karjat, Kasaraand Khopoli were suspended since 8 am, its chief spokesman Sunil Udasi said.

Due to the downpour, the Mumbai-Goa national highway was shut for road traffic due to rise in the water levels of Jagbudi and Vashishti rivers in the Konkan region. In Palghar, heavy rains led to water levels rising over the tracks in some sections, leading to the suspension of train services between Vasai and Virar towns in the morning hours, PTI quoted a Western Railway official as saying. All Mail and Express trains were stopped on the Western line due to flooding on tracks near Nalasopara.