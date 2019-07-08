Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Airport operations shut due to poor visibility
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week.
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai received heavy rainfall this morning resulting in traffic jams across the city and suburbs while flight operations came to a halt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. “Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai Airport (MIAL) spokesperson said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week. The heavy downpour has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra.
“Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture that is getting pumped-in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, this is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. This will continue over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra till July 11,” said Anupam Kashypai, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.
"Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," the Central Railway tweeted.
Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere. Update at 1000 hrs @drmmumbaicr
"Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now but 3 diversions took place till now," a MIAL official was quoted saying by news agency ANI.
#UPDATE MIAL PRO: Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now but 3 diversions took place till now. https://t.co/FdKmO4vYdV
Weather Forecast Today LIVE: The heavy downpour has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)Meanwhile, a cloudy sky and light rains kept the mercury in check in the national capital on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 37 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh including the state capital Lucknow received rains on Sunday, the Meteorological (MeT) department said. Lucknow recorded 49.2 mm rainfall and a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal, according to the MeT department.
Other parts of the state which received rains on Sunday are Varanasi (36.2 mm), Allahabad (37.2 mm), Ballia (20.2 mm), Kanpur (41.2 mm), Moradabad (9.8 mm), Banda (30.6 mm) and Najibabad (5.2 mm). Rain/ thundershowers are very likely at most places in the state on July 8, 9 and 10. the MeT department said.
"Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disruption anywhere," the Central Railway tweeted.
Mumbai: Rainfall details from 0800 to 0900 hrs
CT : Worli Fire Station-41mm, Dadar-38,SWD workshop-37,F/S-35, Wadala, F/N-32, Malbaar Hill-31.
ES : Kurla-14mm, Chembur-12.
WS : Bandra-19mm, H/W-14, Vileparle-10.
Railway Traffic: Normal
Central – Normal
Harbour – Normal
Western – Normal
BEST Diversion: 1)Gandhi Market Traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road.
2) Sion Road no- 24 Traffic diverted via road no. 3
"Due to heavy rains, the visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now but 3 diversions took place till now," a MIAL official was quoted saying by news agency ANI.
Mumbai: Airport shut, traffic jams across city
