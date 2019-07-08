Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Airport operations shut due to poor visibility

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai received heavy rainfall this morning resulting in traffic jams across the city and suburbs while flight operations came to a halt at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. “Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai Airport (MIAL) spokesperson said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa and north Madhya Maharashtra regions, including Mumbai, this week. The heavy downpour has been attributed to the cyclonic circulation persisting over south Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“Along with the cyclonic circulation, there is plenty of moisture that is getting pumped-in from the Arabian Sea. Collectively, this is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region. This will continue over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra till July 11,” said Anupam Kashypai, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.