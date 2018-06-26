Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: City to receive heavy rainfall as monsoon picks up

Waterlogging at Andheri Subway following heavy rains on Monday (Express Photo/Santosh Parab) Waterlogging at Andheri Subway following heavy rains on Monday (Express Photo/Santosh Parab)

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon picks up momentum in the region. Rainfall is expected to gradually reduce, however, as circulation of winds moves northward. Normalcy has been disrupted since Sunday night with torrential rains battering the city. At least 10 people have died in rain-related incidents. Transport services, including buses, trains and planes, have been disrupted due to heavy rain and waterlogging. There were major traffic disruptions as well across the city.

Till 5.30 am this morning, the Santacruz observatory received 51 mm of rainfall, according to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet, who added that the rain is likely to reduce further.

Mumbai recorded the season’s highest rainfall on Sunday. The Santacruz observatory recorded 231.4mm of rainfall, while Malad received 317.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours until Monday morning. According to the IMD, this was the second highest rainfall recorded in the month of June in the last decade after 283.4 mm recorded on June 19, 2015.