Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: City to receive heavy rainfall as monsoon picks up
Live now

Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: City to receive heavy rainfall as monsoon picks up

Mumbai rains LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Here's the latest news and updates.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 26, 2018 11:24:12 am
Mumbai rain LIVE UPDATES: City to receive heavy rains as monsoon picks up Waterlogging at Andheri Subway following heavy rains on Monday (Express Photo/Santosh Parab)

Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon picks up momentum in the region. Rainfall is expected to gradually reduce, however, as circulation of winds moves northward. Normalcy has been disrupted since Sunday night with torrential rains battering the city. At least 10 people have died in rain-related incidents. Transport services, including buses, trains and planes, have been disrupted due to heavy rain and waterlogging. There were major traffic disruptions as well across the city.

Till 5.30 am this morning, the Santacruz observatory received 51 mm of rainfall, according to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet, who added that the rain is likely to reduce further.

Also read | Mumbai gets season’s heaviest rainfall: Cars buried, residents moved after highrise wall caves in

Mumbai recorded the season’s highest rainfall on Sunday. The Santacruz observatory recorded 231.4mm of rainfall, while Malad received 317.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours until Monday morning. According to the IMD, this was the second highest rainfall recorded in the month of June in the last decade after 283.4 mm recorded on June 19, 2015.

Live Blog

Life has been thrown out of gear as torrential rains batter Mumbai city. Here is the latest news and updates.

11:23 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Watch: Chaos in Mumbai as roads cave, inundation leaves several stranded
11:13 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Transport takes a hit

Waterlogging and heavy rains in several areas on Monday resulted in traffic snarls. Not just private vehicles, the transportation sector took a hit yesterday with buses, trains and flights facing delays or being rerouted. Over 140 train services on both the Central and Western Railway were cancelled. Two flights were diverted as well.

11:01 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Mumbai likely to receive heavy rain today

Torrential rains since Sunday have resulted in at least 10 deaths in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The city is expected to receive heavy rain today as well as the monsoon picks up in the state. Follow our LIVE blog through the day for the latest news on transportation services and updates from the IMD and Mumbai Police.

Mumbai rain LIVE UPDATES: City to receive heavy rains as monsoon picks up A road caves in at at Anandi Lal Poddar Marg, Gol Masjid, Kalbadevi on Monday (Express Photo/Ganesh Shirsekar)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd