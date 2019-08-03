LIVE UPDATES: Incessant rains in Mumbai; schools closed in Thane due to waterlogging
Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has meanwhile issued traffic diversion updates for the BEST bus services in Mumbai.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs. With the rains expected to intensify on Sunday and Monday, the weather agency has issued a red alert for tomorrow. Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes, while BEST has issued diversions for local buses. Fishermen along the coast have been advised against venturing into sea. In Thane, meanwhile, schools will remain closed due to severe waterlogging.
In Gujarat, the IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall till Sunday. The death toll in Vadodara increased to seven Friday, a day after incessant rains wreaked havoc, leading to the cancellation of flight operations, inundation of railway tracks and cutting off entry points from the highway due to waterlogging.
Schools in Thane, Palghar to remain closed today due to extreme waterlogging
Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde has issued orders that all schools and colleges in Palghar will remain closed today in view of continuous rainfall in the area. Meanwhile, Thane Municipal Education Department has also asked all the schools to remain closed due to extreme waterlogging in the area.
Heavy waterlogging seen at Thane railway station
Heavy waterlogging was seen at the Thane railway station in the morning. Special train services have been started between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminal (CSMT) and Kurla.
Vadodara Rains: Reserved Police Force distributes food packets to affected people
#Vadodararain has affected one & all. RPF distributed 400 biscuit packets, 150 candles, 450 bottles of water, 450 packets of Milk to 450 stranded people in Viswamitri Rly colony. Timely supply of milk was much appreciated by colony residents. pic.twitter.com/1douyTGFX8
BMC appeals to citizens to not venture into the sea amid warning of heavy rainfall and high tide
As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916 #MumbaiRainsLive#MumbaiRains#MCGMUpdates
Mumbai Rains: Rail services on Western line running late by 15 minutes
Western Railway line services are running late by 15 minutes due to extremely heavy rainfall and waterlogging, Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police informed that there is complete clogging of water at the Kandivali East Station Road. Western Railway tweeted, "Technical problem in point at Goregaon up fast line, trains being run after clamping the point leading to 15-20min delay. WR team attending the issue. Services to be normalised soon."
Technical problem in point at Goregaon up fast line, trains being run after clamping the point leading to 15-20min delay. WR team attending the issue. Services to be normalised soon pic.twitter.com/6UxSTNLGZ6
Mumbai Rains: City Police asks citizens to stay safe and take precautions
The Mumbai Police asked the citizens to stay safe and take the necessary precautions amid heavy rainfall in the city. "As per weather forecast, Intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs. We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 in case of any emergency. Take care Mumbai," they tweeted.
As per weather forecast, Intense spells of rain likely to continue in the next 4 hrs and heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hrs.
We request Mumbaikars to take adequate precautions & ensure safety. #Dial100 in case of any emergency.
Heavy to very heavy rains lashed Mumbai for the last 24 hours, with traffic in many areas getting affected. The Sainath Subway, Dahisar Subway, Motilal Nagar Post Office, and many other areas have jam-packed roads.
In rain-ravaged Vadodara, the water level of the swollen Vishwamitri river, which flows through the central Gujarat city, limped back to normal and started receding at a very slow rate. At 10pm on Friday, the water level in the river stood at 30 feet, with several residential colonies still submerged.
"As the water level of the Vishwamitri river started receding from Friday morning, the situation is slowly getting back to normal. However, several areas are still waterlogged. We are taking all efforts to improve the situation," said Vadodara Collector Shalini Agarwal. Vadodara witnessed nearly 500 mm of rain in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
Two more cases of drowning were reported in the city on Friday, taking the toll to seven even as several areas remained waterlogged. The citizens vented out their anger on social media and on officials over the authorities failing to warn them of the floods in advance.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani met flood-affected people in Vadodara and reviewed the situation, while Deputy CM Nitin Patel visited Sir Sayajirao General hospital that was flooded during the rain. Rupani also announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those killed in the floods and compensation for those who lost their belongings.
Several BEST bus routes diverted
Several BEST bus routes have been diverted from their original paths because of heavy waterlogging and jam-packed roads in the city.
BMC appeals to people not to venture into sea
Heavy rains lash Mumbai since last 24 hours
