LIVE UPDATES: Incessant rains in Mumbai; schools closed in Thane due to waterlogging

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs. With the rains expected to intensify on Sunday and Monday, the weather agency has issued a red alert for tomorrow. Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes, while BEST has issued diversions for local buses. Fishermen along the coast have been advised against venturing into sea. In Thane, meanwhile, schools will remain closed due to severe waterlogging.

In Gujarat, the IMD has predicted very heavy rainfall till Sunday. The death toll in Vadodara increased to seven Friday, a day after incessant rains wreaked havoc, leading to the cancellation of flight operations, inundation of railway tracks and cutting off entry points from the highway due to waterlogging.