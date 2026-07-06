Mumbai faces 48 more hours of torrential rain as floods, landslides cripple Maharashtra

Waterlogged and slushy grounds of Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, under dark grey monsoon sky after three days of continuous rainfall, with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link barely visible amid rough seas and low visibility. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The monsoon shows no signs of easing on Monday, bringing heavy rain, flooding and landslides to parts of western India. While Mumbai is expected to witness another 48 hours of intense rainfall, weather conditions are also set to remain wet in Delhi, where thunderstorms and gusty winds have been forecast.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast gusty winds of 70-80 kmph likely to take place on 06 July. Day temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degrees celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 23 degrees celsius.

Mumbai ‘red’ alert

Similar conditions are expected in Thane, Palghar and Raigad, while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued a ‘red’ alert for Thane, Mumbai and Raigad on July 6, while Ratnagiri remains under an ‘orange’ alert. On July 7, Raigad and Ratnagiri were placed under a red alert as heavy rainfall is expected to intensify. The weather is expected to gradually ease from July 8, with moderate rain forecast across most parts of the Konkan region.