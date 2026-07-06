Mumbai faces 48 more hours of torrential rain as floods, landslides cripple Maharashtra

Waterlogged and slushy grounds of Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai, under dark grey monsoon sky after three days of continuous rainfall, with the Bandra-Worli Sea Link barely visible amid rough seas and low visibility. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
The monsoon shows no signs of easing on Monday, bringing heavy rain, flooding and landslides to parts of western India. While Mumbai is expected to witness another 48 hours of intense rainfall, weather conditions are also set to remain wet in Delhi, where thunderstorms and gusty winds have been forecast.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast gusty winds of 70-80 kmph likely to take place on 06 July. Day temperatures are expected to hover around 27 degrees celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 23 degrees celsius.
Mumbai ‘red’ alert
Similar conditions are expected in Thane, Palghar and Raigad, while Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are also likely to receive heavy rainfall. The weather department has issued a ‘red’ alert for Thane, Mumbai and Raigad on July 6, while Ratnagiri remains under an ‘orange’ alert. On July 7, Raigad and Ratnagiri were placed under a red alert as heavy rainfall is expected to intensify. The weather is expected to gradually ease from July 8, with moderate rain forecast across most parts of the Konkan region.
Mumbai-Pune expressway landslide
Heavy rainfall severely affected road connectivity between Mumbai and Pune on Monday morning. Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended until further notice after flooding, waterlogging and a landslide disrupted traffic movement.
According to police, a concrete pillar collapsed on the Pune-bound carriageway near the Connecting Link and Missing Link section of the expressway, forcing authorities to close the route. The old Mumbai-Pune highway was also shut after water overflowed at several locations.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit. Consequently, the Mumbai-bound lane has been completely closed.
Another landslide was reported near Patan village close to Lohgad Fort, where a family was believed to be trapped. Rescue teams were rushed to the spot.
Flash flood risk
The IMD has issued a moderate to high flash flood risk warning for several districts during the next 24 hours.
Areas under the alert include Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri in Konkan, along with Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Satara in Madhya Maharashtra.
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The weather department said continuous rainfall has raised the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, as the ground is already saturated and unable to absorb much more water.
Maharashtra rain updates
The monsoon is expected to remain active across Maharashtra through the week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan-Goa and parts of Madhya Maharashtra on Monday, while Marathwada is expected to receive light to moderate showers.
On Tuesday, North Konkan is likely to witness widespread heavy rainfall, with moderate to heavy showers forecast for South Konkan-Goa and South Madhya Maharashtra.
Rainfall is expected to continue across Konkan-Goa until July 11, although its intensity may gradually reduce after July 8. Isolated showers are also likely over Marathwada and North Madhya Maharashtra during the latter half of the week.
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Maharashtra weather
The IMD has warned of squally weather along and off the North Maharashtra coast from July 6 to July 10, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph. Stronger gusts of up to 65 kmph are expected in some coastal stretches.
Delhi weather updates
Delhi is also likely to witness wet weather over the next three days. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 50 kmph on Monday and Tuesday. Similar weather is expected on Wednesday, with temperatures to be between 30 degrees celsius and 33 degrees celsius which is several degrees below normal for early July.
The showers are expected to provide continued relief from the recent spell of humidity, although isolated waterlogging may occur during intense rain spells, according to the weather department’s latest bulletin update.
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