Monsoon withdrawal likely from Sept 28 onwards: IMD

IMD has forecast enhanced rain over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next three days. (AP/File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Thursday said that withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon would commence from September 28 from parts of west Rajasthan. The withdrawal would be delayed by 11 days from its normal date of September 17, as per the new monsoon withdrawal scheduled followed by IMD.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest monsoon from west Rajasthan and adjoining areas around September 28,” the IMD said on Thursday.

In order to declare monsoon retreat, IMD factors in a significant reduction in rainfall and moisture content for five consecutive days over extreme western parts of Rajasthan along with the formation of an anticyclone system in the lower atmosphere over this region.

Between June 1 and September 23, the all India rainfall for the country as a whole is a little over 8 per cent from normal, even though the September rainfall continues to remain marginally below normal.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast enhanced rain over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next three days, in association with the low-pressure system lying over this region. Besides, the wind convergence of the southwesterly winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal could lead to heavy to very heavy spells along the entire northeast region.

