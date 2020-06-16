Monsoon likely to slow down for a week: IMD

Rain or thunder is very likely at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on June 17 and June 18. (File) Rain or thunder is very likely at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on June 17 and June 18. (File)

After covering the entire state of Maharashtra, parts of Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, the southwest monsoon is likely to slow down for a week as the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal that aided its advance has weakened, Indian Meteorological Department said.

However, conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of east MP and east UP during next 24 hours. The IMD said rain and thunderstorm is very likely at a few places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on June 17 and June 18.

Heavy showers will continue over Konkan and Goa today along with rainfall in isolated areas in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat, parts of northeast and eastern India.

On Monday, nearly two weeks of respite from heat has given way to rise in maximum temperatures in north Indian states, with parts of Rajasthan experiencing a heat wave.

Heat wave conditions continue to prevail in western Rajasthan as Bikaner emerged as the hottest place with a maximum temperature of 46.2°C yesterday, PTI reported.

In the national capital, the maximum temperature is likely to remain below 40 degrees for the next 3 days before light rains bring some relief. Yesterday, Delhi recorded a temperature of 41.4°C, two notches above normal.

Temperatures rose by 1°C to 3°C at most places over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan and by 3°C to 5°C over Jharkhand,western Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh,West Bengal and Kerala.

Meanwhile, a new low pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around 19th June.

