Monsoon Watch: Average Rainfall 54% so far 4 more Gujarat districts in deficit list

With the state receiving a mere 54 per cent average rainfall so far, four districts — Kutch, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surendranagar — are witnessing a large rainfall deficit with 60 to 99 per cent below normal rainfall.

Apart from these four districts, as many as 13 districts are under deficit. These are Devbhoomi Dwarka, Rajkot, Morbi, Kheda, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Narmada, Dahod, Mahisagar in central Gujarat and Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha in northern Gujarat.

With the number of rainfall districts zooming to 17 within a week, half of the state, including the agriculture rich regions of Saurashtra and north Gujarat are now looking to drought-like condition, thereby severely affecting the state’s agriculture pattern.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Saturday, had forecast heavy rainfall in the state’s southern areas. The Sunday forecast predicted ‘light to moderate rainfall’ over south Gujarat and isolated places in north Gujarat and Saurashtra.

“We can expect some rainfall in the coming five days though there is no warning of heavy rainfall,” said IMD Regional Director Jayanta Sarkar. Compared to August rainfall of 2016 and 2017 which recorded 283.52 mm and 182.29 mm rainfall respectively, the state has recorded only 3.64 mm rainfall till August 5 this year. By the end of August last year, Gujarat had crossed its 100 per cent rainfall share, with 103 per cent rainfall.

According to rainfall data till Sunday, Gujarat has received normal rainfall in only eight districts — Bhavnagar, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Botad, Aravalli, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch and Tapi.

On the other hand, rainfall in ‘large excess’ has been recorded only in Gir Somnath district. Junagadh, Amreli, south Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Anand have received excess rainfall.

