Monsoon to hit Kerala in 24 hours, red alert in four districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) station in Thiruvananthapuram has declared red alert in four districts of Kerala as the southwest monsoon is set to make it’s official presence over the Indian mainland in the next 24 hours.

Advertising

The red alert has been issued in Thrissur district on June 10 and in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on June 11. All four districts on these dates will experience ‘isolated heavy to very heavy’ rainfall as part of monsoon showers. The orange alert has been issued in eight districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode. These districts will also experience ‘isolated heavy to very heavy’ rainfall starting June 9.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) announced Thursday that it will abide by the guidelines set up to tackle monsoon-related issues.

The IMD has also predicted squally weather with winds reaching 35-45 kmph and likely to prevail over southwest Arabian sea off the coast of Somalia, Lakshwadeep, Maldives area and Gulf of Mannar. Fishermen have been advised not to venture out to sea from June 7-11 in these areas.

Advertising

After the deluge in Kerala last year claiming nearly 400 lives, the IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea off Kerala-Karnataka coast around 9th June. It is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually. Conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Northeastern states during next 48 hours,” IMD further informed.