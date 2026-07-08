Monsoon Live Updates: At least 28 dead across Kerala, Gujarat, and Maharashtra as heavy rains batter cities

Pedestrians, and vehicles navigate through waterlogged streets in Vasai as heavy rain lashes Palghar district. (Express Photo: Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Several states are reeling under monsoon fury, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains and thunderstorms in Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. Three people were killed, and many more were injured, in a landslide in Kerala’s Wayanad on Tuesday, while Gujarat’s Surat saw five deaths in rain-related incidents as parts of the state received “extremely heavy” falls in the past two days. At least 20 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Palghar during the last few days of incessant showers that battered parts of the state.

Weather advisory for Karnataka: The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared a holiday for schools and pre-university colleges on Wednesday over a forecast of heavy rainfall. Issuing a red, the administration advised tourists not to visit riversides, beaches, or hilly areas in the district, as there remains a possibility of mudslides in some hilly areas. Fishermen have been advised not to sail into the sea, and all taluk-level officials have been directed to remain on alert at their headquarters.

Story continues below this ad What’s happening in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai: Delhi witnessed its wettest day of the year so far on Tuesday as the persistent rains waterlogged the roads, uprooted trees, and caused traffic jams across the city. The first spell of monsoon paralysed daily life in Gurgaon in the NCR as road cave-ins, flooding, and traffic snarls were reported across the city. After two days of continuous downpour in Mumbai, the rains eased on Tuesday, offering residents a welcome respite, bringing road transport and local train services back to normal. Live Updates

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