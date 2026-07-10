Weather Live Updates: Heavy rainfall alert for hilly states, over 25 dead in rain-related incidents

People make their way through a waterlogged road following heavy rain, in the Gazipur area of New Delhi. (PTI photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, parts of western Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan. The weather department also issued a forecast of fairly widespread to widespread rain over Delhi and Haryana on Friday.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country on Thursday, adding that this year’s monsoon advance is the most delayed since 2021. The meteorologist said the Southwest Monsoon has covered Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab on July 9, against the normal date of July 8. In the past years, the monsoon covered the country by June 29 in 2025, and July 2 in 2024, 2023, and 2022.

Story continues below this ad More than 25 dead in rain-related incidents across country: More than 25 people have been killed in rain-related incidents, including floods, across the country as torrential monsoon showers unleashed widespread destruction across several parts of the country, waterlogging roads, uprooting trees, damaging property and disrupting normal life. Fresh floods and landslides were reported in Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, with rising water levels in a river submerging a 100-foot iron bridge in Kinnaur. The worst-affected states have been Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Delhi-NCR, too, saw severe waterlogging, especially in urban areas. Live Updates Jul 10, 2026 10:14 AM IST IMD warns of rains across northern states on Friday, Delhi to see more downpour The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Friday. The forecaster also projected heavy rainfall likely over Haryana, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Jul 10, 2026 10:10 AM IST Schools, colleges shut in some Himachal districts following heavy rain All government and private educational institutions and Anganwadis would remain shut in Himachal's Sirmaur and Solan districts on Friday amid heavy rain. "Continuous rainfall is leading to obstruction of rural roads, increased risk of landslides and general disruption of normal life, particularly in rural and hilly areas. Such inclement weather conditions are likely to endanger the life and safety of students commuting to and from schools across the districts," the orders issued by Sirmaur and Solan Deputy Commissioners (DCs) said, according to PTI. The SDMs of Nahan, Sangrah, Pacchad and Rajgarh subdivisions in the Sirmaur district have also issued separate orders early Friday morning.

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