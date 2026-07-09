Monsoon News Live Updates : Delhi, Mumbai brace for more rain as IMD forecasts thunderstorms

Vehicles passing through water logging at Ghazipur after rainfall, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

After a night of steady rain, Delhi woke up to waterlogged roads and overcast skies on Thursday, with showers continuing in several parts of the city through the morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more spells of light rain across the national capital during the day, with isolated areas likely to receive moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Friday and Saturday across Delhi and the NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

How is the Mumbai weather today? The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several districts of Maharashtra, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and heavy rainfall at isolated places on Thursday. Apart from Mumbai, the alert covers Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Pune, Ahilyanagar and the ghat regions of Nashik and Pune. The weather office has advised residents to remain cautious as rain activity is expected to persist through the day.

Story continues below this ad Delhi building collapse death toll: The death toll in the building collapse in Delhi’s Rohini rose to three on Thursday after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the debris following an overnight operation. Five people were pulled out, including one injured survivor, after the under-construction four-storey building collapsed on Wednesday evening amid heavy rain. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said the structure had received approval under the SARAL Scheme and that preliminary findings suggest plumbing work and possible drilling or cutting of structural elements may have weakened the building. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the collapse. Live Updates Jul 9, 2026 09:08 AM IST Southwest monsoon for next 2-3 days The IMD said conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab over the next two to three days. With this, the monsoon is expected to cover the entire country, marking its complete seasonal advance. The widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue across several parts of northwest, central and western India over the coming days, bringing further relief from high temperatures while increasing the likelihood of localised waterlogging and disruptions. Jul 9, 2026 09:06 AM IST Delhi air cleanest this year after rain, temperatures dip; yellow alert for Thursday Successive spells of rain over the past two days have sharply improved Delhi’s air quality, with the Capital recording its cleanest air of the year so far. At 59, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the ‘Satisfactory’ category around 4 pm on Wednesday — the lowest reading recorded at 4 pm in 2026 so far. The previous low this year, at 73, was recorded on June 12, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data. So far in July, Delhi has recorded ‘Satisfactory’ air quality (AQI between 51 and 100) on three days, while it was ‘Moderate’ (AQI between 101 and 200) on the rest of the days. June had three days with ‘Satisfactory’ AQI, with the monthly average AQI standing at 141. The Ridge weather station recorded 54.3 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours, taking July’s figure so far to 79.1 mm — about 154 per cent above normal for the period. Ayanagar recorded 51 mm of rainfall so far this month, around 45 per cent above its long-period normal of 35.1 mm. Gurgaon, meanwhile, recorded 83 mm of rainfall till Wednesday morning. Read Here

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