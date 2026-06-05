India Weather Today: Day after monsoon onset, heavy rainfall, hailstorms likely to prevail across India

This section page brings you real-time weather updates and accurate forecasts for cities across India. Get updates on today’s temperature, live weather conditions, rainfall updates, humidity levels, and short- and long-term forecasts on this page. With the Check Weather in Your City feature, users can quickly find today’s weather conditions for their location, including current temperature, humidity, and prevailing conditions. The Weather in Major Indian Cities section offers a quick snapshot of weather conditions in key cities, allowing readers to compare temperatures and conditions across India’s largest urban centres at a glance. For wider coverage, the City-wise Weather Across India section provides an extensive, searchable list of cities, ensuring weather details are accessible not only for major hubs but also for regional towns and smaller locations. To highlight temperature extremes, the page also features regularly updated lists of the Top 5 Hottest Cities and Top 5 Coldest Cities in India , giving readers instant insight into heatwave and cold-wave conditions across different parts of the country. In addition to live data, the page curates the latest weather-related news from across India, including reports on heatwaves, monsoon progress, extreme rainfall, cyclones, cold spells, and advisories issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). These stories add critical context to daily weather updates by explaining how broader weather systems are affecting regions and communities. By combining real-time city weather, nationwide temperature trends, and trusted news coverage, The Indian Express’s weather hub helps readers stay informed, prepared, and ahead of changing weather conditions across India.