India Weather Today: Day after monsoon onset, heavy rainfall, hailstorms likely to prevail across India

The onset of monsoon on Thursday brought heavy rainfall across Kerala, with the weather agency issuing orange and yellow alerts for several districts as well as the Lakshadweep islands.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 11:32 AM IST
rainfallHeavy rainfall, thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds across parts of the country on Friday, with some states also witnessing squally weather, and hailstorms.

The onset of monsoon on Thursday brought heavy rainfall across Kerala, with the weather agency issuing orange and yellow alerts for several districts as well as the Lakshadweep islands. As per the Regional Meteorological Department in Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across the state this week, and across Lakshadweep over the next two days. It will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds today.

Conditions are also favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of central Arabian Sea, Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bay of Bengal, and Northeast during the next 2-3 days, the IMD stated.

monsoon advancement Source: mausam.imd.gov.in

Overall India weather today

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi, Punjab, East & West Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, East & West Rajasthan, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, according to the forecast.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Friday, along with hailstorm activity, as well as gusty winds reaching a speed of 50-60 kmph. Uttarakhand will also experience isolated heavy rainfall during the day.

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Gangetic and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, East and West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha may also experience light to moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds over Andaman and Nicobar islands today. These weather conditions are likely to extend till June 10 in some parts of the region.

Heavy rainfall may also occur in Andaman and Nicobar islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 10, according to the forecast.

Thundersquall, with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph, is also likely to prevail over West and East MP, Chhattisgarh today and tomorrow.

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South India weather today

Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph), are likely over coastal, north and south interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Mahe, on Friday.

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Some parts of the region may also experience isolated heavy rainfall today.

Northeast India weather today

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today. These areas may also witness heavy rainfall until June 10.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya will also experience isolated heavy rainfall today.

Konkan, Goa, central parts of Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat for the next 3-4 days, the IMD stated in its forecast.

West India weather today

Konkan, Goa, central parts of Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat region, Saurashtra, and Kutch will experience isolated to scattered light to moderate levels of rainfall, beginning today.

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Rainfall levels may escalate to ‘heavy’ in these parts of the country over the next 2-3 days, the IMD predicted.

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