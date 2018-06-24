India weather LIVE Updates: Monsoon hits Gujarat as heavy rains lash Surat, Valsad, Junagadh

A day after southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat bringing relief from the prolonged dry weather in the state, the cities of Surat, Valsad, Junagadh, and Mahuva received substantial rainfall on Sunday, resulting in water-logging at several places across the affected cities. “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra and some parts of Gujarat region… The offshore trough at main sea level from south Gujarat coast to Kerala persists,” read the Indian Meteorological Department press release.
The rains resulted in temperature dropping a few notches across the state barring Rajkot and Surendranagar, which witnessed temperatures higher than 40 degrees Celsius. The state capital Gandhinagar and adjoining Ahmedabad reported a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees. According to skymetweather, Porbandar and Rajkot areas are expected to remain warm and humid. However, there is a chance of light rain and thundershowers in isolated areas.
Delhi, meanwhile, recorded a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds during the daytime. Rains are likely to hit the national capital on June 27.
Owing to 'heatwave like conditions', Bihar government ordered the suspension of all academic activity in all schools in Patna till June 26, Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi was reported as saying by PTI. This is the third time when the district administration has extended the suspension of academic activity in schools due to the heatwave.
The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Bihar in the next two to three days after being delayed by a fortnight, reported PTI.
The arrival of monsoon in the state is coupled with increased wind activity in areas in close proximity to the coast, informs skymetweather.