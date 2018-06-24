India weather LIVE Updates: Monsoon hits Gujarat as heavy rains lash Surat, Valsad, Junagadh

The heavy rains resulted in water-logging at several places. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja) The heavy rains resulted in water-logging at several places. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

A day after southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat bringing relief from the prolonged dry weather in the state, the cities of Surat, Valsad, Junagadh, and Mahuva received substantial rainfall on Sunday, resulting in water-logging at several places across the affected cities. “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra and some parts of Gujarat region… The offshore trough at main sea level from south Gujarat coast to Kerala persists,” read the Indian Meteorological Department press release.

The rains resulted in temperature dropping a few notches across the state barring Rajkot and Surendranagar, which witnessed temperatures higher than 40 degrees Celsius. The state capital Gandhinagar and adjoining Ahmedabad reported a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees. According to skymetweather, Porbandar and Rajkot areas are expected to remain warm and humid. However, there is a chance of light rain and thundershowers in isolated areas.