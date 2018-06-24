India weather LIVE Updates: Monsoon hits Gujarat as heavy rains lash Surat, Valsad, Junagadh

Follow Us:
Sunday, June 24, 2018
India weather LIVE UPDATES: Rains in Gujarat resulted in temperature dropping a few notches across the state barring Rajkot and Surendranagar, which witnessed temperatures higher than 40 degrees Celsius.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 24, 2018 11:30:39 am
The heavy rains resulted in water-logging at several places. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

A day after southwest monsoon arrived in Gujarat bringing relief from the prolonged dry weather in the state,  the cities of Surat, Valsad, Junagadh, and Mahuva received substantial rainfall on Sunday, resulting in water-logging at several places across the affected cities. “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra and some parts of  Gujarat region… The offshore trough at main sea level from south Gujarat coast to Kerala persists,” read the Indian Meteorological Department press release.

The rains resulted in temperature dropping a few notches across the state barring Rajkot and Surendranagar, which witnessed temperatures higher than 40 degrees Celsius. The state capital Gandhinagar and adjoining Ahmedabad reported a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees. According to skymetweather, Porbandar and Rajkot areas are expected to remain warm and humid. However, there is a chance of light rain and thundershowers in isolated areas.

 

Monsoon has finally arrived in Gujarat after a spell of scorching heat in the western region. Follow all the live updates here.

11:30 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
Hot Sunday morning in Delhi

Delhi, meanwhile, recorded a temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies with strong surface winds during the daytime. Rains are likely to hit the national capital on June 27.

10:38 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
Patna schools ordered to remain closed till June 26 due to heatwave

Owing to 'heatwave like conditions', Bihar government ordered the suspension of all academic activity in all schools in Patna till June 26, Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi was reported as saying by PTI. This is the third time when the district administration has extended the suspension of academic activity in schools due to the heatwave.

10:33 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
Monsoon to hit Bihar in two-three days

The southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Bihar in the next two to three days after being delayed by a fortnight, reported PTI. 

10:17 (IST) 24 Jun 2018
Moderate to strong winds expected over coastal areas in Gujarat

The arrival of monsoon in the state is coupled with increased wind activity in areas in close proximity to the coast, informs skymetweather. 

After the rains, the day temperatures are expected to drop over the southern parts of the state but Kutch region is unlikely to witness a drop in temperature any time soon.

