Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, more downpour predicted

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of southwest Delhi, New Delhi (Lodhi Road), east Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, south Delhi, southwest Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2021 8:36:24 am
Several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Tuesday morning, resulting in waterlogging in different areas which affected the vehicular movements.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of South-West Delhi, New-Delhi (Lodi road), East-Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi, NE-Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar on Tuesday.

On Monday, the weather agency had predicted heavy rainfall activity over north and east India over the next four days. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 29 and its intensity will reduce thereafter, said the Met office. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 27.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread rain over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh till today.

Meanwhile, the death toll in landslides, floods and other rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday after 11 more bodies were recovered in Raigad and two each in Wardha and Akola. At least 56 people have been injured and 100 people are still missing, the state government said. So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas and shifted to safer places, the government said in a statement.

Although the low pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh has become less prominent, the associated cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood persists, said the weather department. Another cyclonic circulation, that lies over North Bay of Bengal, is likely to result in formation of a low pressure area there and in its neighbourhood around July 28.

An enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over east and adjoining central India including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from July 27.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is very likely over Konkan, Goa, the ghat areas of central Maharashtra during the next three days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the area from July 29.

The IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 30 at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Goa while heavy rainfall was predicted at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Gujarat region.

