Monsoon LIVE updates: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, more downpour predicted

A commuter wades through a waterlogged street due to heavy rains, at Ring Road in New Delhi, Monday, July 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Several parts of Delhi-NCR received incessant rainfall on Tuesday morning, resulting in waterlogging in different areas which affected the vehicular movements.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would continue to occur over many places of South-West Delhi, New-Delhi (Lodi road), East-Delhi, Shahdara, Preet Vihar, Central Delhi, NE-Delhi, South Delhi, Southwest-Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar on Tuesday.

On Monday, the weather agency had predicted heavy rainfall activity over north and east India over the next four days. Widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy showers is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till July 29 and its intensity will reduce thereafter, said the Met office. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 27 and 28 and over northwest Uttar Pradesh on July 27.

The IMD has also predicted fairly widespread rain over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh till today.

Meanwhile, the death toll in landslides, floods and other rain-related incidents in Maharashtra rose to 164 on Monday after 11 more bodies were recovered in Raigad and two each in Wardha and Akola. At least 56 people have been injured and 100 people are still missing, the state government said. So far, 2,29,074 persons have been evacuated from the affected areas and shifted to safer places, the government said in a statement.