Toggle Menu
Monsoon likely to be delayed by week, to make onset over Kerala on June 8: IMDhttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/monsoon-likely-to-be-delayed-by-week-to-make-onset-over-kerala-on-june-8-imd-5767345/

Monsoon likely to be delayed by week, to make onset over Kerala on June 8: IMD

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

weather, weather today, today weather, weather report, weather warning, weather report today, weather forecast, weather forecast today, weather forecast report, weather forecast today in delhi, delhi weather, noida weather, weather today in lucknow,imd forecast today, imd weather forecast
The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The India Meteorological Department Wednesday said the onset of monsoon is likely to be delayed by a week and it is now expected to arrive only by June 8.

The normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala is June 1 which also marks the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season.

“It is very likely to shift northwards gradually leading to favourable conditions for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around June 8. Conditions are likely to become favourable for advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of northeastern states during next 3-4 days,” the IMD said in its monsoon bulletin.

On Tuesday, the IMD had said the arrival of monsoon could be on June 7.

Advertising

On Saturday, private weather forecaster Skymet too revised its forecast from June 4 to June 7.

Last month, announcing the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala, the IMD had said it could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days.

The Met Department has given a forecast of a normal monsoon for the season.

Several parts of the country are reeling under severe heatwave with temperatures touching 50 degrees Celsius in some parts. The arrival of monsoon is likely to give some respite from the scorching heat.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Weather report today Highlights: Severe heatwave conditions to persist in several parts of country
2 World’s 15 hottest places are in India, Pakistan as pre-monsoon heat builds
3 Weather report today HIGHLIGHTS: India reels under heatwave, Churu simmers at 50.3 degrees Celsius