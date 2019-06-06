Monsoon to hit Kerala in next 48 hours, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department Thursday said the monsoon is likely to arrive in Kerala by June 8, a week later than its usual date.

Earlier, the normal onset date for monsoon over Kerala was June 1, marking the official commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season in the state.

“It is very likely to shift northwards gradually. In addition, an offshore trough is very likely to develop around 8th June, off Maharashtra coast to Kerala coast. In association with these favourable conditions, Southwest Monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during the next 48 hours,” the MeT department said in its latest monsoon bulletin.

The monsoon is then likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually.

“A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off Kerala­ Karnataka coast around 9th June. It is likely to move north­ northwestwards and intensify gradually,” the MeT bulletin added.

Last month, announcing the expected day of monsoon arrival over Kerala, the IMD had said it could happen on June 6, with an error margin of plus or minus four days, news agency PTI reported.

The Met Department has given a forecast of a normal monsoon for the season.