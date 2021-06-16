Weather forecast today Live Updates: Heavy rain in several parts of Mumbai

Children stand on the shore amid high tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai, Tuesday, 15 June 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rain on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging in many areas.

Pune also has been experiencing light but steady showers since the early hours of Wednesday. And Karnataka also received light showers this morning, news agency ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said the southwest monsoon has advanced into the entire Peninsular, East central and East and northeastern India and some parts of northwest India. However, the progress of monsoon over remaining parts of the country is likely to be slow due to the approaching mid-latitude westerlies winds.

The weather agency said fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is expected over most parts of East, Central and Northeast India during the next 4-5 days. Most parts of Northwest India are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain during the next 2 days.

IMD has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh and Delhi today.