scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news
Live now

Weather forecast today Live Updates: Heavy rain in several parts of Mumbai

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said southwest monsoon has advanced into entire Peninsular, east central and east and northeastern India and some parts of northwest India.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 16, 2021 9:56:40 am
Weather forecast today Live Updates: Heavy rain in several parts of MumbaiChildren stand on the shore amid high tide at Marine Drive in Mumbai, Tuesday, 15 June 2021. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rain on Wednesday, resulting in waterlogging in many areas.

Pune also has been experiencing light but steady showers since the early hours of Wednesday. And Karnataka also received light showers this morning, news agency ANI reported.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday said the southwest monsoon has advanced into the entire Peninsular, East central and East and northeastern India and some parts of northwest India. However, the progress of monsoon over remaining parts of the country is likely to be slow due to the approaching mid-latitude westerlies winds.

The weather agency said fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is expected over most parts of East, Central and Northeast India during the next 4-5 days. Most parts of Northwest India are likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain during the next 2 days.

IMD has forecast moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh and Delhi today.

Live Blog

Heavy rain in several parts of Mumbai, southwest monsoon advances into entire Peninsular, east central and east and northeastern India. Follow this space for the latest updates.

09:37 (IST)16 Jun 2021
Maharashtra: Heavy rain in several parts of Mumbai

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Wednesday, with waterlogging being reported from some parts of the city. Below is a video of the rain in Hindmata.

Monsoon clouds fill the sky as fishermen in country boats fish in the backwaters in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

Meanwhile, widespread rain, thunderstorm and lightning have been forecast for south Konkan and Goa, Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe during the next 3 days due to an offshore trough running from North Maharashtra coast to North Kerala coast.

However, the IMD said that the onset of monsoon in Delhi will be delayed by another week. A westerly trough has impeded the rapid progress of the monsoon in northwest India and it will take seven to 10 more days for the wind system to reach Delhi, it said.

“Due to the adverse influence of mid-latitude westerlies, a hiatus in further advance of Southwest monsoon into remaining parts of northwest India. The situation is being monitored continuously and will be updated on a daily basis. The delay may be for 7-10 days. The situation will be more clear tomorrow,” news agency PTI reported quoting Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.