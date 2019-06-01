Monsoon inching towards Kerala, thunderstorm and gusty winds to follow soon

The Southwest monsoon reached the Kerala coast Saturday and thunderstorms coupled with rains and strong winds are expected soon, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. “The event marks the start of rainy season over the region and as the monsoon progresses northward, relief from scorching summer temperatures is experienced over the areas,” the IMD statement read.

IMD also informed that is is ‘very likely’ that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty winds will be witnessed at isolated places from June 1-June 3. The wind velocity is expected to increase further from June 4 onwards.

The onset of monsoon in Kerala also means that Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep will also witness the downpour along with thunderstorms at isolated places.

No weather warning has been issued so far for the fishermen venturing into the sea in these states.

Agriculture Minister asks officials to keep strict vigil on monsoon

Newly appointed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar chaired a monsoon review meeting and directed the ministry officials to maintain a strict vigil on the weather conditions about the upcoming agricultural season.

The minister stressed on the need of the hour to improvise field institutions and work towards enhancing coordination with state governments for ensuring the optimum outreach and extension of assistance to farmers.

Though delayed, the Southwest monsoon is most likely to be normal this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

“The rainfall will be well distributed through the season and over all geographical regions. The Northeast region, that normally receives very heavy rainfall, will experience marginally less rainfall for the overall season,” said an IMD official.