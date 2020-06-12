Heavy rains predicted in Telangana, Karnataka, Goa; IMD issues ‘red’ warning

Heavy rain lashed parts of the Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Heavy rain lashed parts of the Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Telangana, parts of coastal Karnataka, Konkan, and Goa in the next 24 hours. It also issued a ‘red’ warning in these places.

Meanwhile, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Meghalaya, and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

The showers are predicted due to the low-pressure area formed over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal and now lies over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards in the next few days, the weather department said. Meanwhile, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, as well as some parts of Uttarakhand experienced thundershowers with lightning.

However, dry weather still prevails in many parts of the country. The IMD has also warned of heat wave conditions likely in parts of Rajasthan between June 13 to June 16.

On Thursday, farmers in Maharashtra heaved a sigh of relief after the weatherman announced the timely onset of the monsoon in the state. This gives relief for the Kharif season, which begins mid-June.

The weather department has predicted thundershowers over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha districts of Maharashtra over the next three days.

It also advised fishermen to stay off the waters as strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 km/per hour are likely along the coasts of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

