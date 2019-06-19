Cool rainy morning in parts of Goa

It was a cool Wednesday morning in Goa as light rains lashed some parts, including Panaji, even as the monsoon is yet to arrive in the coastal state.

Light to moderate showers were witnessed in most places of Goa on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) centre here said in a bulletin.

Despite the rain, the maximum temperatures remained appreciably above normal over North Goa and South Goa districts.

The state capital Panaji and Mormugao port area in South Goa recorded the highest maximum temperature of34 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

The Mapusa town in North Goa has so far received two cm rain this month, while the rural areas of Pernem and Valpoi got one cm rain in the same period, it said.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places in Goa for next five days, it added.