Moderate to heavy snowfall expected in Jammu-Kashmir

The Indian Meteorological Department Tuesday predicted a “major wet spell” in the first week of January due to a western disturbance. According to a weather advisory issued by the MeT, parts of Jammu-Kashmir will receive light to moderate rain and snow between January 1 to 2.

Another western disturbance on January 4 will likely bring heavy snowfall in isolated parts of J&K, including Ladakh region. The weather conditions will last till January 6, the MeT said.

Meanwhile, the Year brought some respite from the intense cold in Kashmir Valley as the minimum temperature rose slightly. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.2 degree Celsius, which was two notch-higher than the previous night which recorded minus 6.6 degree Celsius.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius on Monday night, while night temperature in Pahalgam, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, settled at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, up from minus 5.5 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kargil recorded a low of minus 17.3 degrees Celsius, an official said, adding Monday night was the coldest of the season so far there. A warning has been issued regarding the disruption of roads and air transport services due to the weather conditions.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ – the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

(With agency inputs from PTI)