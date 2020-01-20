Delhi-NCR: Mercury dips, expect light rain tomorrow

IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi for the next couple of days, along with moderate to dense fog.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi for the next couple of days, along with moderate to dense fog.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The mercury fell further in the city Sunday with the highest temperature falling to 16.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, and the lowest touching 7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded at five monitoring stations of IMD Sunday was lower than Saturday’s readings, with Lodhi Road being the coldest at 5.8 degrees Celsius.

A light rain or drizzle is forecast for the capital Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures over the next few days expected to remain below 19 and 8 degrees Celsius.

IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies over Delhi for the next couple of days, along with moderate to dense fog.

Clouds are expected to clear by Wednesday, and on Thursday and Friday, strong surface winds of 20-25 kmph are expected.

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘poor’ category Sunday with an AQI reading of 277. It is likely to remain in this range for a couple of days, according to SAFAR.

