Maharashtra Weather forecast LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain lashes western belt; Navy deploys five rescue teams

Maharashtra rains LIVE UPDATES: After Kolhapur and Sangli were affected by heavy rains in Western Maharashtra in the last few days, five rescue teams of the Indian Navy were mobilised Wednesday to provide assistance in the belt, according to news agency PTI.

Three villages having around 7,000 people in Kolhapur were marooned due to floods, even as more than 50,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from two districts. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Tuesday said the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli was “critical” as several rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark.

Maharashtra Chief Minister reviewing the flood situation in various parts of the state chaired a meeting in Mumbai to take stock of the losses and the number of affected people. CM Fadnavis has directed the concerned authorities to make adequate arrangements of food, drinking water and other essential items in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad and Palghar, districts, a statement from the CMO said.