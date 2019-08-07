Maharashtra Weather forecast LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain lashes western belt; Navy deploys five rescue teamshttps://indianexpress.com/article/weather/maharashtra-weather-live-updates-heavy-rain-sangli-kolhapur-rescue-operations-5885486/
Maharashtra Weather forecast LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain lashes western belt; Navy deploys five rescue teams
Maharashtra rains LIVE UPDATES: Three villages having around 7,000 people in Kolhapur were marooned due to floods, even as more than 50,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from two districts.
Maharashtra rains LIVE UPDATES: After Kolhapur and Sangli were affected by heavy rains in Western Maharashtra in the last few days, five rescue teams of the Indian Navy were mobilised Wednesday to provide assistance in the belt, according to news agency PTI.
Three villages having around 7,000 people in Kolhapur were marooned due to floods, even as more than 50,000 people were evacuated on Tuesday from two districts. Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Tuesday said the flood situation in Kolhapur and Sangli was “critical” as several rivers in the region were flowing above the danger mark.
Maharashtra Chief Minister reviewing the flood situation in various parts of the state chaired a meeting in Mumbai to take stock of the losses and the number of affected people. CM Fadnavis has directed the concerned authorities to make adequate arrangements of food, drinking water and other essential items in Kolhapur, Sangli, Raigad and Palghar, districts, a statement from the CMO said.
Welcome to our LIVE Blog! Various areas across Maharashtra are facing a deluge-like situation due to heavy rains and incessant flooding which has led to waterlogged roads. Mumbai has also been receiving extremely heavy showers over the past week which caused the Indian Navy and Air Force to deploy boats and choppers for rescue operations. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates.
Western parts of the state witnessed heavy rains in the last few days, causing flooding at various places. Nearly 53,000 people from Sangli district were shifted to safer places, while around 11,432 people were so far evacuated from Kolhapur and 3,000 from Raigad, the CMO said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to assist the affected people, it said, adding that the Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard were also engaged in rescue and relief efforts. The chief minister asked the water resources department to share information on water discharge from dams and other projects with railways regularly.
Five additional flood relief teams of the Navy are being prepared to be airlifted to the affected areas from Mumbai on Wednesday morning, the official further said. Meanwhile, the Goa naval area has also deployed four teams of divers for rescue operations in Kolhapur.
