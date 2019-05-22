Delhi likely to see thunderstorm, light rains today

Delhiites Wednesday woke up to overcast skies even though temperatures hovered around 39 degrees Celsius, with the weatherman predicting light to moderate rains across the national capital.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degree Celsius after the city experienced pleasant weather in the past week, giving much-needed respite from the scorching heat. As per the Safdarjung Observatory, thunderstorm and light showers are expected in the city later in the day.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature settled at 40.3 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh also might experience duststorms apart from thundershowers, especially in Aligarh, Badaun, Bareilly, Mathura along with other places, according to SkymetWeather.

On Tuesday, temperatures crossed the 40 degree Celsius mark in parts of Telangana, Maharashtra and isolated places in Madhya Pradesh. The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, according to SkymetWeather.

SkymetWeather also predicted light rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Nagaland also experienced spells of rain and thundershowers in the state capital and the weather is expected to remain pleasant in the next 24 hours.