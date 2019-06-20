Verified: Temperature in Kuwait, Pakistan among world’s hottest

In its most intense weather evaluation, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has verified temperature readings from Kuwait and Pakistan as the third and fourth hottest recorded on Earth.

Advertising

In Kuwait’s Mitribah, the temperature hit 53.9 degrees Celsius on July 21, 2016, while Turbat in Pakistan recorded 53.7 degrees Celsius on May 28, 2017. Calling it the highest recognised temperature to have been recorded in the last 76 years, the WMO said the two observations are evaluated as third (tied within uncertainty limits) and fourth highest for the continental region of Asia.

“The Mitribah, Kuwait temperature is now accepted by the WMO as the highest temperature ever recorded for the continental region of Asia,” the organisation wrote in a statement. “The two observations are the third (tied within uncertainty limits) and fourth highest WMO-recognised temperature extremes,” it said.

On June 8 this year, Gulf News reported that Kuwait recorded the highest temperature on Earth at 63 degrees Celsius under sunlight and 52.2 degrees Celsius in the shadows. It was reported as the hottest day in the world so far in 2019. This claim has not been verified, however.

Advertising

Notably, the WMO list of highest global temperatures does not include the 54 degree Celsius recorded in Furnace Creek at Death Valley, California, on June 30, 2013, as some weather historians have questioned the accuracy of old temperature records.

According to WMO, the hottest temperature ever recorded was in Furnace Creek, Death Valley, California at 56.7 degrees Celsius on July 10, 1913.

Meanwhile, ff the 15 hottest places in the world in the past 24 hours, eight were in India with the others in neighbouring Pakistan, according to weather monitoring website El Dorado. Churu, a city in the west of the northern state of Rajasthan, recorded the country’s highest temperature of 48.9 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) lat week, according to the Meteorological Department.