Kerala weather: Southwest monsoon weak in state, rainfall deficit touches 41%

The late onset of the southwest monsoon and the emergence of Cyclone Vayu in the southeast Arabian sea before it moved northwestwards toward the Gujarat coast are being seen as the reasons behind severe rainfall deficit in Kerala till now, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) station in Thiruvananthapuram observed.

IMD data from June 1 to June 19 shows the rainfall deficit in the state touching 41 per cent with 13 of the 14 districts receiving less than normal rainfall. Only Thiruvananthapuram and the Lakshwadeep islands have recorded normal rainfall. The state has received till now 236.3 mm rainfall against the expected normal volume of 398.5 mm. If the percentage departure swings between -19 per cent and +19 per cent, then the received rainfall is classified as ‘normal.’

Kasaragod, Wayanad and Thrissur districts have received the least rainfall this monsoon, the IMD data shows.

“There was a delay of eight days in the onset of the monsoon in Kerala. For the monsoon to become active and monsoon winds to get stronger, low-pressure areas need to form in the region. Only today, for the first time, a low-pressure area has formed in northeast Bay of Bengal. So that’s one reason for deficient rainfall,” a scientist at the IMD said.

“The second reason is the formation of Cyclone Vayu in the Arabian Sea right after the monsoon made its onset in Kerala. When the cyclone moved northwards, the monsoon winds were disturbed,” she added.

But in the days to come, the IMD underlines, the southwest monsoon is likely to strengthen in the state with most districts getting heavy isolated rainfall. The agency has declared yellow alert in 10 districts and orange alert in three districts – Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod in north Kerala. Strong winds from westerly direction with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely over Lakshwadeep area in the next 24 hours and therefore fishermen have been cautioned from venturing out to sea.