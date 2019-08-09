Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Red alert in four districts; Kochi airport shut till 3 pm Sunday
Kerala rains live updates: An orange alert has also been issued in the remaining districts of the state, except Thiruvananthapuram. Incessant rains for the last two days have affected train services across the state.
Kerala Rains Live Updates: Heavy rains claimed four more lives on Friday mounting the death toll to 10 since the day before. Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department Friday sounded a red alert in four districts — Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram — and warned of “excessively heavy” rains at isolated places in these areas. An orange alert has been issued in five districts.
Till Friday morning, a total of 330 relief camps have been set up housing around 22,500 people. Incessant rains over the last two days have affected train services across the state. Kochi Airport Friday suspended its operations till 3 pm on Sunday. On Thursday, flight operations were stalled for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains.
Several houses at an estate settlement in Wayanad district were washed away in a major landslide Thursday. As rivers overflowed in Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, several towns were flooded, forcing hundreds of families to move to camps. A temple, a church, few houses and some vehicles have been buried under the mud and several people are feared missing in these areas.
Live Blog
Kerala weather: Incessant rains across the state have stalled transport operations, including rain and airport services.
Trains delayed after tree falls between Alappuzha and Mararikulam
Passenger train 56379 from Alappuzha to Ernakulam (and back) has been cancelled for today. Train traffic on the route has been delayed after a tree fell between Alappuzha and Mararikulam. Major trains including the New Delhi Rajdhani, Maveli Express, Guruvayur Express are delayed.
Kerala CM Pinnarayi Vijayan visits state emergency operation centre
Kerala CM Pinnarayi Vijayan visits the state emergency operation centre to understand the current situation and decide upon the future course of action.
Red alert issued in four Kerala districts
IMD sounded a red alert to four districts of Kerala after predicting "excessively heavy rainfall" there.
Maximum number (9951) of people have been evacuated from Wayanad.
After heavy rains, around 13,000 people have been shifted to relief camps. Maximum number of people (9951) have been evacuated from Wayanad.
After reviewing rescue operations on Thursday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there was a major landslide in Wayanad. “At present, we don’t have any details regarding the magnitude of loss there. Armymen have already reached there and the Air Force would join the rescue operations when the weather improves. People living in areas prone to landslide and flooding should move to relief camps,” he said.
Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi too expressed concerns over the situation in some states of the country and urged his party workers to help the affected areas. He said he would talk to the prime minister and inform him that people in his constituency need assistance. "I am going to call the prime minister and mention to him that Wayanad is in need of assistance," PTI reported him as saying.
