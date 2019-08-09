Kerala rains LIVE UPDATES: Red alert in four districts; Kochi airport shut till 3 pm Sunday

Kerala Rains Live Updates: Heavy rains claimed four more lives on Friday mounting the death toll to 10 since the day before. Predicting more rains across Kerala, the India Meteorological Department Friday sounded a red alert in four districts — Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki and Malappuram — and warned of “excessively heavy” rains at isolated places in these areas. An orange alert has been issued in five districts.

Till Friday morning, a total of 330 relief camps have been set up housing around 22,500 people. Incessant rains over the last two days have affected train services across the state. Kochi Airport Friday suspended its operations till 3 pm on Sunday. On Thursday, flight operations were stalled for four hours till midnight as a precautionary measure in view of heavy rains.

Several houses at an estate settlement in Wayanad district were washed away in a major landslide Thursday. As rivers overflowed in Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, several towns were flooded, forcing hundreds of families to move to camps. A temple, a church, few houses and some vehicles have been buried under the mud and several people are feared missing in these areas.