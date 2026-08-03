Monsoon Updates: Kerala braces for more rain after landslides; Pathanamthitta on high alert

Children cover themselves as they move on a waterlogged road following rainfall, near Sree Mahadeva Temple, in Kochi, Kerala, Saturday. (PTI Photo)

After multiple landslides and floods claimed lives across Kerala over the weekend, the state remains on high alert on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in the coming days.

The fresh spell of rain comes even as rescue and relief operations continue in several affected areas. Pathanamthitta was one of the worst-hit districts and remains under close watch amid fears of flooding due to rising river levels and the possibility of water being released from the Moozhiyar Dam, PTI reported.

Pathanamthitta flood situation

The Kerala Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said continuous heavy rain in the Sabarimala region has worsened the situation, with water levels rising in Ranni and nearby areas. Ranni in Pathanamthitta district is one of the worst-affected regions since Saturday.