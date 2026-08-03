Monsoon Updates: Kerala braces for more rain after landslides; Pathanamthitta on high alert

After multiple landslides and floods claimed lives across Kerala over the weekend, the state remains on high alert on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of more heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds in the coming days.
The fresh spell of rain comes even as rescue and relief operations continue in several affected areas. Pathanamthitta was one of the worst-hit districts and remains under close watch amid fears of flooding due to rising river levels and the possibility of water being released from the Moozhiyar Dam, PTI reported.
Pathanamthitta flood situation
The Kerala Tourism Minister P C Vishnunadh said continuous heavy rain in the Sabarimala region has worsened the situation, with water levels rising in Ranni and nearby areas. Ranni in Pathanamthitta district is one of the worst-affected regions since Saturday.
Authorities have directed residents in low-lying areas to move to safer locations immediately as overnight rain heightened the risk of flooding. With the Moozhiyar Dam catchment remaining under a Red Alert, officials warned that the dam could be opened at short notice if inflows continue to increase.
Kerala CM reviews flood situation
Chief Minister V D Satheesan convened a virtual meeting of all district collectors on Monday morning to assess the weather situation and review preparedness measures across the state.
In view of the continuing worsening of the weather, district administrations declared a holiday for schools and colleges.
Death toll rises
Rain-related incidents across Kerala have claimed eight lives so far, while eight more people remain missing and 13 others injured, according to the news agency PTI.
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The state government said 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps. Twenty-seven houses have been destroyed and another 196 have suffered partial damage.
The government has assured financial assistance to families who lost their relatives, homes and livelihoods in the disaster.
Even after Saturday’s devastating landslides, heavy rainfall continued across Kerala, with three weather stations recording more than 100 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am on August 2 and 5.30 am on August 3.
According to IMD data, Venkurinji in Pathanamthitta recorded the highest rainfall at 104.5 mm, followed by Udumbannoor in Idukki with 103 mm and Cheruthoni in Idukki with 101.5 mm.
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Other areas also witnessed rainfall, including Laha (87 mm), Thycattussery (80 mm), Neriamangalam (75 mm), Ulanadu (74.5 mm), Mattancherry (71 mm), Ranni Chethackal (65.5 mm), Vadavathoor (64 mm), Palluruthy (63 mm) and Munakkal (62 mm). The IMD classifies rainfall of 60 mm or more in a day as significant.
Kerala weather this week
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Kerala and Mahe until August 8, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on August 3 and again between August 6 and 8.
The weather office has also warned of isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, over Kerala and adjoining regions. Strong surface winds are also likely to persist over the state.
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