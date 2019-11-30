Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra to receive heavy showers in next 24 hours

Owing to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure formation northwestward over Lakshwadeep, Southern India will receive heavy showers and thunderstorms. (File photo) Owing to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure formation northwestward over Lakshwadeep, Southern India will receive heavy showers and thunderstorms. (File photo)

As Northeast monsoon picks up pace, southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall over the next three days, the latest IMD bulletin said Saturday.

Owing to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure formation northwestward over Lakshwadeep, Southern India will receive heavy showers and thunderstorms. A 24-hour precipitation accumulation of 100mm is also possible over Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Lakshadweep are among other areas that will be affected. The bulletin stated that the threat of heavy rain is likely to subside by Tuesday.

Coastal areas have already recorded rains in varying intensity. Thiruvananthapuram recorded 22mm rainfall, followed by Kozhikode, Kottayam and Thrissur at 12 mm and 7 mm respectively on Friday. According to Skymet Weather, the low-pressure area over the South-East Arabian Sea would move towards northwest and its impact will be felt over Kerala in terms of increased rainfall activities.

Kerala had recorded ‘excess rainfall’ in the month of October with IMD sounding red alerts in nearly 5 districts of the state. According to IMD data, Kerala had recorded 292.2 mm rainfall since October 1 against ‘actual’ rainfall of 212.4 mm, a departure of 38%. While three districts recorded ‘excess’ rainfall, six others reported ‘large excess’ rainfall.

Kerala floods which devastated the state in 2018, had claimed nearly 493 lives and it suffered a loss of over Rs 25,000 crore.

