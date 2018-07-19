Kerala rains deaths toll rises to 28, showers to continue

Despite some relief from rain, low lying areas in Kerala remains inundated. (PTI Photo) Despite some relief from rain, low lying areas in Kerala remains inundated. (PTI Photo)

The death toll in Kerala due to rains has climbed to 28 in the last 10 days, with a case of death due to drowning from Kannur district today, reported PTI.

Though there was a respite from rain in some parts, Kunnur received 103 mm rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Low-lying areas in the state remain inundated. Around 86,598 people have taken shelter in relief camps across the state, officials said.

IMD Thursday predicted more rains for the state till the weekend, ranging between light/moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Through the weekend, the agency has advised fishermen against going to the sea in Andaman Nicobar Island coast and the West Bengal-Odisha coasts. It has alerted of squally winds of 35-45 km per hour, which can reach up to 55 km. As, sea conditions are likely to remain rough over major parts of the Arabian Sea and the Andaman Sea for the next two days, and over the North Bay of Bengal over the weekend.

Rainfall with isolated heavy showers are very likely over east, central and northwest India in the next four to five days.

The meteorological department has predicted widespread rainfalls throughout the weekend for north India, along with east, northeast and the west coast regions.

