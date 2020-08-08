scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 08, 2020
Kerala, Mumbai Weather Live Updates: Heavy showers to continue in Kerala today; landslide toll reaches 15

Kerala, Mumbai Rains, Weather Forecast Today, Coronavirus News Live Updates: A landslide triggered by heavy rainfalls in Kerala Friday claimed at least 15 lives. The state government has also requested the Indian Air Force to provide a helicopter for the operations.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 8, 2020 11:10:54 am
NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue operations in Kerala.(File)

Kerala, Mumbai Weather Live Updates: As monsoon rains batter southern parts of the country, Kerala will continue to experience heavy showers in the next 24 hours, Indian Meteorological Department said Saturday. Coastal and interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will experience similar conditions for the next 3 days.

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfalls in Kerala Friday claimed at least 15 lives, the state authorities said. Around 50 people are feared to be trapped under debris as rainfall flattened a settlement of tea estate workers in Idukki district’s Pettimudi, police and officials said.

NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue operations. The state government has also requested the Indian Air Force to provide a helicopter for the operations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 15 people have been rescued so far.

Water levels continue to rise in many rivers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. State Authorities in Tamil Nadu have issued a red alert for people in and around Coimbatore district’s Mettupalayam as 30,000 cusecs of surplus water was released into Bhavani river from the Pillur dam, news agency PTI reported.

People were evacuated from 23 villages in Maharashtra’s Kohlapur district as water levels in Panchaganga river rose after water was discharged from a dam following heavy rains in the state.

 

 

Live Blog

Monsoon rains continue over South India with Kerala set to experience heavy showers, while rainfall remains subdued in northern parts. Follow this space for the latest weather updates.

11:10 (IST)08 Aug 2020
Kerala landslide a terrible tragedy, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday condoled the death of those killed in the landslide in Kerala's Idukki district and urged the state government to bring those who are feared trapped to safety."My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the landslide in Munnar, Kerala. I request the State Government to bring those trapped to safety. I urge all the Congress workers to assist in the rescue and relief work," he said on Twitter.

He also urged Congress workers to lend a helping hand and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of the affected."This is a terrible tragedy. I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help," he said.(With PTI inputs)

Northern states however experienced a decline in monsoon rains with few places in UP and Rajasthan receiving light rains. Sultry weather prevailed elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Rain intensity in Mumbai reduced on Thursday morning and water receded in some flooded areas, leading to a gradual resumption of rain and road transport services, officials said. IMD has predicted further reduction in rainfall activity this week.

