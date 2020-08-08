Kerala, Mumbai Weather Live Updates: Heavy showers to continue in Kerala today; landslide toll reaches 15

NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue operations in Kerala.(File) NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue operations in Kerala.(File)

Kerala, Mumbai Weather Live Updates: As monsoon rains batter southern parts of the country, Kerala will continue to experience heavy showers in the next 24 hours, Indian Meteorological Department said Saturday. Coastal and interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will experience similar conditions for the next 3 days.

A landslide triggered by heavy rainfalls in Kerala Friday claimed at least 15 lives, the state authorities said. Around 50 people are feared to be trapped under debris as rainfall flattened a settlement of tea estate workers in Idukki district’s Pettimudi, police and officials said.

NDRF teams have been deployed for the rescue operations. The state government has also requested the Indian Air Force to provide a helicopter for the operations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 15 people have been rescued so far.

Water levels continue to rise in many rivers in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. State Authorities in Tamil Nadu have issued a red alert for people in and around Coimbatore district’s Mettupalayam as 30,000 cusecs of surplus water was released into Bhavani river from the Pillur dam, news agency PTI reported.

People were evacuated from 23 villages in Maharashtra’s Kohlapur district as water levels in Panchaganga river rose after water was discharged from a dam following heavy rains in the state.