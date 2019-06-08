Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala today, red alert in 4 districts
Weather forecast Today, Monsoon and Temperature today India LIVE News Updates: The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, apart from the northeastern states.
Weather forecast and Temperature today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) station in Thiruvananthapuram Friday declared a red alert in four districts of Kerala as the southwest monsoon is likely to hit the Indian peninsula Saturday. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kerala, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, apart from the northeastern states.
An orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10 by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Squally weather has been predicted near Arabian Sea off Somalia coast, Lakshadweep, Maldives area, south Arabian Sea, Gulf of Mannar, northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
Rest of the country, especially northern and central India, will continue to reel under a severe heat wave, IMD said. Isolated areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Chhattisgarh, north Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, Marathwada, and Telangana are set to experience heat conditions.
Kerala monsoon live updates: The state government has issued a red alert in four districts as the southwest monsoon is set to touch the Indian Peninsula today.
The red alert has been issued in Thrissur district on June 10 and in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts on June 11. All four districts on these dates will experience ‘isolated heavy to very heavy’ rainfall as part of monsoon showers. The orange alert has been issued in eight districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode. These districts will also experience ‘isolated heavy to very heavy’ rainfall starting June 9.
Indian Meteorological Department informed Friday that southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala over the next 24 hours. "The east-west shear zone now runs roughly along Lat. 10°N between 3.1 & 3.6 km above mean sea level across extreme South peninsula. A feeble off shore trough has formed along the west coast and likely to persist there. In association with these favourable conditions, Southwest Monsoon is very likely to set in over Kerala during next 24 hours," said the IMD statement.
An orange alert, indicating very heavy rainfall, has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts for June 10 by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. According to the IMD, squally weather is predicted along and off the Kerala coast and Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Read more
Meanwhile, severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh this weekend. The Northeast states will most likely receive heavy rainfall for the next 3-4 days.
At least 19 people lost their lives leaving 48 injured in a dust storm and lightning in Uttar Pradesh, Relief Commissioner GS Priyadarshi said on Friday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials to take all necessary measures to help the affected.
