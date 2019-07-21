Kerala’s Kannur records highest rainfall for July in last 10 years

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Kerala since the last 48 hours with Kannur breaking the record for the highest precipitation in the last 10 years for the month of July, Skymet Weather stated Saturday.

Advertising

Since Friday, within a span of 21 hours, the city has recorded 199 mm of rainfall, which is the highest in the last 10 years for the month of July. The record rainfall previously stood at 180.2 mm and was recorded on July 18, 2009.

Kerala is witnessing heavy rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, taking cognisance of which, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Kozhikode, Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, and Kannur after it predicted over 20 cm rainfall between July 19-22.

PTI reported that two people have been killed so far and four, including three fishermen from Tamil Nadu, are said to be missing because of the rains.

Advertising

The state government has especially advised the people against travelling in the hilly areas.

A 53-year-old person drowned in the Manimala river at Thiruvalla while fishing. In another incident, a 54-year-old man from Kollam died after a coconut tree fell on him, the Kerala State Disaster Management sources told PTI.

News agency ANI reported that one shutter of the Kallarkutty Dam in Idukki district has already been opened in the wake of heavy downpour in the catchment areas.

In the southern part of the state, there has been a significant decrease in the level of rainfall. However, with the monsoon still on surge, intense rains at isolated places cannot be ruled out, private weather agency SkymetWeather reported.