Kerala rains: Orange alert sounded in five districts, fishermen asked to keep off sea

Heavy rainfall is expected across Kerala in the coming days. (Express Photo)

An orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded in Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram for Sunday, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said. Isolated heavy rainfall has also been predicted for Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur.

The agency forecast also predicted isolated heavy rainfall across the state for the next four days. In a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister’s Office said that squally weather with wind speech reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast.

Alert:

Squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Kerala coast. Fishing workers are advised not to venture into these areas. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 6, 2020

“High waves in the range of 3.5 – 3.9 meters are forecasted during 08:30 hours on 06-09-2020 to 23:30 hours of 07-09-2020 along the coast of Kerala from Pozhiyoor to Kasargod. Surface Current speeds vary between 46 – 72 cm/sec. Sea is likely to be rough near shore and the low lying areas (Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod). These areas may experience surges intermittently during 11:30 hours (IST) of 07-09-2020 to 23:30 hours (IST) of 09-09-2020,” Kerala CMO tweeted.

The KSDMA further said squally weather is also likely to prevail along & off Karnataka Coast and Lakshadweep area and warned fishermen against venturing into these areas.

