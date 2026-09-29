Karnataka weather forecast: Light rain likely in Bengaluru; Yellow alert in Agumbe, Mysuru

Several parts of Karnataka are likely to receive light to moderate rain over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in parts of the state. Capital city Bengaluru is also likely to get light rain.

According to the latest weather forecast bulletin, South Interior Karnataka is likely to receive rain from Tuesday to Thursday, while Coastal Karnataka may see rain on October 1 and 2. North Interior Karnataka is also likely to experience isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for the next two days.

The weather department has forecast gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, occasionally reaching 50 kmph, along with thunderstorms and lightning in the affected areas.