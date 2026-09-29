Karnataka weather forecast: Light rain likely in Bengaluru; Yellow alert in Agumbe, Mysuru

Several parts of Karnataka are likely to receive light to moderate rain over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in parts of the state. Capital city Bengaluru is also likely to get light rain.
According to the latest weather forecast bulletin, South Interior Karnataka is likely to receive rain from Tuesday to Thursday, while Coastal Karnataka may see rain on October 1 and 2. North Interior Karnataka is also likely to experience isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds for the next two days.
The weather department has forecast gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, occasionally reaching 50 kmph, along with thunderstorms and lightning in the affected areas.
Agumbe district has been placed under a yellow alert, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph expected over the next two days. The area is likely to see heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and gusty winds on October 1 and 2 as well.
Hassan is also under a yellow alert for the next three days, with the weather department predicting heavy rainfall.
Chandurayanghalli has also been placed under a yellow alert for Tuesday, with heavy rainfall expected in the area.
IMD’s Bengaluru centre lists Chandurayanghalli and several other Karnataka locations among its monitored weather stations.
VIDEO | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Tree falls on a car at Malleswaram Circle after heavy overnight rain in the area.
Mysuru does not have a rain alert for Tuesday. But the IMD has forecast a yellow alert for Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy rainfall likely on both days. The city is also expected to remain generally cloudy during the day.
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The weather department’s district and subdivision warnings are being issued for September 29 through October 2, covering rainfall and thunderstorm activity across Karnataka.
According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre data, the state has recorded one of its worst monsoon seasons in recent years. Rainfall in September has been particularly low, with the month seeing the biggest deficit compared with the earlier months of the monsoon.
Karnataka has recorded a 67% rainfall shortage in September so far, with the state receiving only 35 mm of rain against the normal 107 mm. The deficit stood at 42% in June, when the state received 116 mm against the normal 199 mm. In July, rainfall was 29% below normal at 192 mm, while August saw a 23% deficit, with 169 mm recorded against the normal 220 mm.
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