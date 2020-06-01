Follow Us:
Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19
Weather Today, Monsoon Live Updates: Conditions favourable for southwest monsoon over Kerala, fresh spell of rain likely in northwest India from June 3

Weather Forecast Today, Monsoon in India Live Updates: IMD said that the low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is likely to further intensify into a Cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 1, 2020 10:54:02 am
Weather today LIVE Updates: Conditions favourable for advance of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala Weather Today LIVE: A rainbow is seen in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Weather forecast Today, Monsoon in India Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that conditions are very likely to become favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala from Monday. During the next 24 hours, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, it said.

IMD said that the current spell of rain/thunderstorm over northwest India is likley to reduce from tonight while isolated rainfall activities will continue to occur during the next two days. Northwest India is likely to receive a fresh spell of scattered to widespread rain from June 3, except Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir.

In its daily weather bulletin, the agency said that the low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area now lies as Well Marked Low Pressure area and is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours. It is likely to further intensify into a Cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours and move northwards till June 2 and recurve north-northeastwards, reaching north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3.

The Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen moved westwards with a speed of 9 kmph and lay centered about 110 km nearly west of Salalah (Oman) and 120 km northeast of Al-Ghaydah (Yemen). It is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain is likely over Lakshadweep Sea, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka under its influence. South Konkan and Goa regions are expected to receive light to moderate rain on May 31 and June 1 while heavy to extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely during June 2 and 3. Light rain is also likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on June 3 with heavy to very heavy falls at few places on June 4.

Conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala; Pre-cyclone watch for north Maharashtra-south Gujarat coasts. Follow this space for the latest weather updates.

Follow this space to get the latest weather updates.

Weather today LIVE Updates: Conditions favourable for advance of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala Pre-Monsoon drizzle in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rain accompanied by thundershowers was observed at most places over Uttarakhand, at many places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north interior Karnataka, at a few places over Punjab, Arunchal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rayalseema, at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Maximum temperatures were appreciably abive normal (3 to 5 degrees Celcius) at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka and Rayalseema, above normal (1.6 degree to 3 degrees Celcius) at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celcius was recorded at Khargone and Mandla in Madhya Pradesh.

Minimum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3 to 5 degrees Celcius) at many places over North Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Telangana, abovve normal (1.6 degrees Celcius) at most places over Gujarat region, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The lowest minimum temperature (19 degree Celcius) was reported at Churk in East Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

