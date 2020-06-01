Weather Today, Monsoon Live Updates: Conditions favourable for southwest monsoon over Kerala, fresh spell of rain likely in northwest India from June 3

Weather Today LIVE: A rainbow is seen in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Weather Today LIVE: A rainbow is seen in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Weather forecast Today, Monsoon in India Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that conditions are very likely to become favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala from Monday. During the next 24 hours, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives-Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, it said.

IMD said that the current spell of rain/thunderstorm over northwest India is likley to reduce from tonight while isolated rainfall activities will continue to occur during the next two days. Northwest India is likely to receive a fresh spell of scattered to widespread rain from June 3, except Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir.

In its daily weather bulletin, the agency said that the low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area now lies as Well Marked Low Pressure area and is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours. It is likely to further intensify into a Cyclonic storm over Eastcentral Arabian Sea during the subsequent 24 hours and move northwards till June 2 and recurve north-northeastwards, reaching north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around June 3.

The Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen moved westwards with a speed of 9 kmph and lay centered about 110 km nearly west of Salalah (Oman) and 120 km northeast of Al-Ghaydah (Yemen). It is likely to move slowly west-southwestwards during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain is likely over Lakshadweep Sea, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka under its influence. South Konkan and Goa regions are expected to receive light to moderate rain on May 31 and June 1 while heavy to extremely heavy falls at isolated places are likely during June 2 and 3. Light rain is also likely over north Madhya Maharashtra, south Gujarat, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli on June 3 with heavy to very heavy falls at few places on June 4.