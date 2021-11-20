scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, November 20, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

India Weather Live Updates: Rains wreak havoc in Andhra; Sabarimala pilgrimage halted

States in the southern peninsula received significant amounts of rainfall on Friday, as a depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh before weakening into a well-marked low pressure area.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai, Kochi, New Delhi |
Updated: November 20, 2021 11:42:37 am
A policeman carries an old man on his back to evacuate him from a flooded area at Rajampet in Kadapa district, Friday, November 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

States in the southern peninsula received significant amounts of rainfall on Friday, as a depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh before weakening into a well-marked low pressure area. At least 8 people died due to the rains in coastal Andhra, while 12 are reported missing, according to news agency PTI.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Saturday, significant rainfall was recorded in Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu (3 cm); Bajpe and Honavar (4 cm) in coastal Karnataka, and Chitradurga (4 cm) in south interior Karnataka; Long Island (9 cm) in Andamans and Nicobar Islands; Amalapuram (11 cm), Karamchedu (8 cm), Bapatla (6 cm), Vishakhapatnam (3 cm), Ongole (3 cm) and Tuni (3 cm) in Andhra Pradesh; and Kottayam (6 cm), Thrissur (4 cm), Punalur (4 cm), Kochi (4 cm), Cannur (3 cm) and Karipur (3 cm) in Kerala.

In Kerala, due to the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta district, the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala has been halted. District Collector Divya S Iyer said in a statement that water levels were rising in Pamba river, and there were red alerts in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir and Pamba dam.

Meanwhile, a well-marked low pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea, and is likely to concentrate into a depression today. Parts of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat could receive rains due to the formation of the weather system.

Live Blog

India weather Update Live Updates: At least 8 dead in Andhra Pradesh; Tamil Nadu battered by rains; Sabarimala pilgrimage suspended in Kerala; low-pressure area in Arabian Sea to bring rains to Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat; light rainfall likely in New Delhi. Follow live updates below:

11:42 (IST)20 Nov 2021
Udaipur: Continuous rainfall causes drop in temperature, flight services affected

Incessant rains in Udaipur has brought normalcy to a halt; lakes are overflowing, and air travel services are either suspended or delayed. According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected in the city on Saturday, and the sky is likely to remain cloudy. The rainfall has also resulted in a drop in temperature in the city. Read more here

11:39 (IST)20 Nov 2021
Sabarimala pilgrimage suspended due to heavy rains

Due to the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala has been halted. District Collector Divya S Iyer said in a statement that water levels were rising in Pamba river, and there were red alerts in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir and Pamba dam.

“In the wake of the continuous rainfall received in Pathanamthitta district, rising water levels in Pamba river and owing to the red alert status in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, in order to ensure safety of pilgrims, it is hereby declared that the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala tomorrow (20-11-2021) is hereby prohibited,” the statement read. Read more here

11:34 (IST)20 Nov 2021
Delhi to witness cloudy skies, light rainfall, ‘very poor’ AQI on Saturday

Cloudy skies, the possibility of very light rainfall, and ‘very poor’ AQI are on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday. The air quality could improve and reach the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, followed by the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning as well. On November 22 and 23, the AQI could be between ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’, the forecast indicates. Wind speed continues to remain below 10 kmph, according to the forecast, and is therefore unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants. Read more 

Rescue team atop a bus search for missing passengers stuck in flood waters at Rajampet in Kadapa district, Friday, November 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coast between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh early on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system crossed the coast between Chennai and Puducherry.

Tamil Nadu has received 61 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon period starting October 1 till date, the state government said on Thursday, while rains continued to lash many parts of the state, especially the northern districts including Chennai.

There is an orange alert sounded for parts of Tamil Nadu, which may receive rainfall today.

Meanwhile, the rains have wreaked havoc in coastal Andhra Pradesh, where at least 8 people are dead and 12 missing. The Indian Air Force has joined the State Disaster Relief Force and other local authorities in relief and rescue operations. People are being airlifted in places were there are flash floods.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday called Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on the phone and enquired about the situation and promised all help to the state. CM Reddy is expected to undertake an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts on Saturday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd