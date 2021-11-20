India Weather Live Updates: Rains wreak havoc in Andhra; Sabarimala pilgrimage halted

States in the southern peninsula received significant amounts of rainfall on Friday, as a depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh before weakening into a well-marked low pressure area. At least 8 people died due to the rains in coastal Andhra, while 12 are reported missing, according to news agency PTI.
In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Saturday, significant rainfall was recorded in Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu (3 cm); Bajpe and Honavar (4 cm) in coastal Karnataka, and Chitradurga (4 cm) in south interior Karnataka; Long Island (9 cm) in Andamans and Nicobar Islands; Amalapuram (11 cm), Karamchedu (8 cm), Bapatla (6 cm), Vishakhapatnam (3 cm), Ongole (3 cm) and Tuni (3 cm) in Andhra Pradesh; and Kottayam (6 cm), Thrissur (4 cm), Punalur (4 cm), Kochi (4 cm), Cannur (3 cm) and Karipur (3 cm) in Kerala.
In Kerala, due to the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta district, the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala has been halted. District Collector Divya S Iyer said in a statement that water levels were rising in Pamba river, and there were red alerts in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir and Pamba dam.
Meanwhile, a well-marked low pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea, and is likely to concentrate into a depression today. Parts of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat could receive rains due to the formation of the weather system.
Incessant rains in Udaipur has brought normalcy to a halt; lakes are overflowing, and air travel services are either suspended or delayed. According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall is expected in the city on Saturday, and the sky is likely to remain cloudy. The rainfall has also resulted in a drop in temperature in the city. Read more here
“In the wake of the continuous rainfall received in Pathanamthitta district, rising water levels in Pamba river and owing to the red alert status in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir (gates open) and Pamba dam, in order to ensure safety of pilgrims, it is hereby declared that the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala tomorrow (20-11-2021) is hereby prohibited,” the statement read. Read more here
Cloudy skies, the possibility of very light rainfall, and ‘very poor’ AQI are on the forecast for Delhi on Saturday. The air quality could improve and reach the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, followed by the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.
The AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning as well. On November 22 and 23, the AQI could be between ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’, the forecast indicates. Wind speed continues to remain below 10 kmph, according to the forecast, and is therefore unfavourable for the dispersal of pollutants. Read more