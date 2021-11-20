India Weather Live Updates: Rains wreak havoc in Andhra; Sabarimala pilgrimage halted

A policeman carries an old man on his back to evacuate him from a flooded area at Rajampet in Kadapa district, Friday, November 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

States in the southern peninsula received significant amounts of rainfall on Friday, as a depression in the Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh before weakening into a well-marked low pressure area. At least 8 people died due to the rains in coastal Andhra, while 12 are reported missing, according to news agency PTI.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Saturday, significant rainfall was recorded in Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu (3 cm); Bajpe and Honavar (4 cm) in coastal Karnataka, and Chitradurga (4 cm) in south interior Karnataka; Long Island (9 cm) in Andamans and Nicobar Islands; Amalapuram (11 cm), Karamchedu (8 cm), Bapatla (6 cm), Vishakhapatnam (3 cm), Ongole (3 cm) and Tuni (3 cm) in Andhra Pradesh; and Kottayam (6 cm), Thrissur (4 cm), Punalur (4 cm), Kochi (4 cm), Cannur (3 cm) and Karipur (3 cm) in Kerala.

In Kerala, due to the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta district, the pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala has been halted. District Collector Divya S Iyer said in a statement that water levels were rising in Pamba river, and there were red alerts in both Kakki-Anathode reservoir and Pamba dam.

Meanwhile, a well-marked low pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea, and is likely to concentrate into a depression today. Parts of Karnataka, Rajasthan and Gujarat could receive rains due to the formation of the weather system.