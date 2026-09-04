Ganga floods Patna cremation ground, heavy rainfall warning across India

The water level of the river Ganga rose in Bihar’s capital city, Patna, on Friday, with floodwaters — once confined to the ghats — now inundating the city’s cremation grounds, news agency PTI reported.
The situation has caused difficulties for those arriving at the holy river to perform last rites of their loves ones.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of isolated to scattered, and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, across several parts of India on Friday. The intense spells of rain shall continue throughout the weekend, the IMD stated in its forecast.
Flooding in Bihar
In Malsalami, Didarganj and Chowk areas, as well as around Gaighat, Kangan Ghat, Patthar Ghat, Damarahi Ghat, Noorganj Ghat, Pirdamaria Ghat, Bundel Toli and Rikabganj Ghat, floodwaters have even reached the roads. In other areas, the water has entered homes, PTI reported sharing visuals.
VIDEO | The flood situation in Bihar’s capital Patna is continuing to worsen with the rising water level of the Ganga. After several ghats in Patna City, floodwaters have now reached the cremation grounds as well. People arriving there to perform last rites are also facing… pic.twitter.com/liwJhXOYC1
Moreover, as the water levels of the Kosi and Barandi rivers in Bihar rose following the floods in Nepal, students in Bihar are finding ways to tackle the difficulty of commuting to their schools, ANI reported. Around 300 students of the Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Pratapganj are now taking private boat rides as floodwaters encircled their campus.
Increasing water levels in several rivers have also forced residents of low-lying areas to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations. This has also led affected residents to urge authorities to intensify relief and rescue operations and ensure timely supply of food, drinking water, fodder and other essential items for them, according to the ANI report.
Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Department has advised people to avoid unnecessary movement and halt all activities near the rivers and surrounding areas.
North India weather today
Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of north India, with Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad experiencing wet weather conditions throughout the day. Isolated to scattered showers will also be witnessed over Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan today, the IMD forecast stated.
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The weather agency has also predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday.
Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, thunderstorms and lightning activity will prevail over several places, with light to moderate rainfall continuing across the state until September 7.
Northeast India weather today
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Mizoram, and Manipur are also likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall until September 9.
Isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity is also likely over the region, the weather agency stated in its forecast.
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East & Central India weather
According to the IMD, fairly widespread to widespread and very heavy rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorm activity will prevail over parts of Vidarbha, Bihar, East and West Madhya Pradesh on Friday.
Meanwhile, Gangetic and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar islands may also experience similar weather conditions today. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds — with speed reaching 60 kmph — shall prevail over these areas as well.
Storm activity, along with isolated to scattered rainfall will prevail over Chhattisgarh till Monday. Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to follow suit.
West & South India weather
Widespread heavy rainfall are likely over Konkan & Goa, and coastal Karnataka on Friday.
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Meanwhile, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra, Kutch region, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep will witness isolated to scattered rainshowers on Friday.
These conditions will be accompanied by isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph), the forecast stated.
Coast warning
The IMD has also issued a warning to fisherfolk along and off the Somalia coast, over a few parts of westcentral and southwest Arabian sea, and the Oman coast till the beginning of the next week.
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