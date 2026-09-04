Ganga floods Patna cremation ground, heavy rainfall warning across India

India Weather Today: School students wade through floodwater amid the rise in Ganga River's water level at Bind Toli, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The water level of the river Ganga rose in Bihar’s capital city, Patna, on Friday, with floodwaters — once confined to the ghats — now inundating the city’s cremation grounds, news agency PTI reported.

The situation has caused difficulties for those arriving at the holy river to perform last rites of their loves ones.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of isolated to scattered, and fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, across several parts of India on Friday. The intense spells of rain shall continue throughout the weekend, the IMD stated in its forecast.

Flooding in Bihar

In Malsalami, Didarganj and Chowk areas, as well as around Gaighat, Kangan Ghat, Patthar Ghat, Damarahi Ghat, Noorganj Ghat, Pirdamaria Ghat, Bundel Toli and Rikabganj Ghat, floodwaters have even reached the roads. In other areas, the water has entered homes, PTI reported sharing visuals.