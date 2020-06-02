Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga heads for Maharashtra; Gujarat on alert too

Cyclone Nisarga Tracker, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: A fast-moving depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday, and subsequently into a severe cyclone, named Nisarga, before making landfall in Maharashtra by Wednesday afternoon. The impact of the cyclone is likely to be felt strongly in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Cyclone Nisarga comes weeks after Super Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh. Residents along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been alerted of the storm.
“As per the trajectory of the system, it’s expected to make the landfall somewhere near south of Mumbai. But it is a dynamic system and is subject to change in the next 24 to 48 hours. Mumbai is in the trajectory and will feel the adverse impact of the (developing) cyclone,” Sunitha Devi, a scientist at Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said.
In other news, the southwest monsoon made a timely onset over Kerala on Monday, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season. North India is likely to get “above normal” rainfall, while central India and the southern peninsula will receive “normal” rainfall, the weather department said.
According to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD, the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours, before further intensifying into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. "It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 noon and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3," the IMD stated.
Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshwadeep concentrated into a deep depression on Monday and lay centred about 370 km southwest of Panaji in Goa, and 690 km south-southwest of Mumbai.