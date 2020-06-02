scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 02, 2020
COVID19
Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga heads for Maharashtra; Gujarat on alert too

Weather Forecast Today, Cyclone Nisarga Tracker Live News Updates: The impact of the cyclone is likely to be felt strongly in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2020 7:53:12 am
Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga heads for Mumbai Weather Forecast Today LIVE: A man walks his dog in Mumbai as the city receives rains on Monday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Cyclone Nisarga Tracker, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: A fast-moving depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday, and subsequently into a severe cyclone, named Nisarga, before making landfall in Maharashtra by Wednesday afternoon. The impact of the cyclone is likely to be felt strongly in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Cyclone Nisarga comes weeks after Super Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal, Odisha and Bangladesh. Residents along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat have been alerted of the storm.

“As per the trajectory of the system, it’s expected to make the landfall somewhere near south of Mumbai. But it is a dynamic system and is subject to change in the next 24 to 48 hours. Mumbai is in the trajectory and will feel the adverse impact of the (developing) cyclone,” Sunitha Devi, a scientist at Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, Delhi, said.

In other news, the southwest monsoon made a timely onset over Kerala on Monday, marking the commencement of the four-month long rainfall season. North India is likely to get “above normal” rainfall, while central India and the southern peninsula will receive “normal” rainfall, the weather department said.

Weather forecast today live updates: Cyclonic storm Nisarga forms in the Arabian Sea; southwest monsoon arrives in Kerala; and more.

07:53 (IST)02 Jun 2020
Depression in Arabian Sea to intensify into deep depression today

According to the latest bulletin issued by the IMD, the depression in the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours, before further intensifying into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours. "It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 noon and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3," the IMD stated.

Cyclone Nisarga tracker (Source: IMD)
07:46 (IST)02 Jun 2020
Cyclone Nisarga tracker: Deep depression forms in Arabian Sea

Welcome to our blog, where we will give you live updates on the weather forecast across the country. We will also track the formation of Cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea. Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the low pressure area over Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea and Lakshwadeep concentrated into a deep depression on Monday and lay centred about 370 km southwest of Panaji in Goa, and 690 km south-southwest of Mumbai. 

In Mumbai, on Monday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Monday, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary Dr Madhavan Nair Rajeevan announced. He said the country would experience a "good and normal" monsoon this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which released the second long-range forecast for monsoon 2020, said the monsoon had been delayed by four days due to Cyclone Amphan, that hit the coasts of West Bengal and Gujarat last month.

“There is good news, and that is that we will have a good monsoon. The Long Period Average (LPA) this year is 102 per cent across the entire country, for the period of June to September," Rajeevan said. “This is two per cent more than what we expected,” he added.

“In July, which is a crucial month for farmers, we expect an LPA of 103 per cent across the country, which dips slightly to 97 per cent in August, which is a little less than normal. According to our data we have a high probability of a normal monsoon at 41 per cent, while the chances of a deficient monsoon are low at 5 per cent. Our data shows that this will be a good monsoon year for us,” Rajeevan said.

He added that the IMD expects a “good spatial distribution” of the rainfall across the country.

IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Many atmospheric variables over the region indicate ENSO Neutral to cool ENSO neutral conditions over the region. The latest forecasts from MMCFS and other global models, as well as our own, together indicate cool ENSO neutral conditions are likely to prevail… However, a few other climate models indicate possibility of development of weak La Niña conditions in the later part of the season or thereafter. These also create favourable conditions for a good monsoon.”

