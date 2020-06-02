Weather Forecast Today LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga heads for Maharashtra; Gujarat on alert too

In Mumbai, on Monday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Monday, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary Dr Madhavan Nair Rajeevan announced. He said the country would experience a "good and normal" monsoon this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which released the second long-range forecast for monsoon 2020, said the monsoon had been delayed by four days due to Cyclone Amphan, that hit the coasts of West Bengal and Gujarat last month.

“There is good news, and that is that we will have a good monsoon. The Long Period Average (LPA) this year is 102 per cent across the entire country, for the period of June to September," Rajeevan said. “This is two per cent more than what we expected,” he added.

“In July, which is a crucial month for farmers, we expect an LPA of 103 per cent across the country, which dips slightly to 97 per cent in August, which is a little less than normal. According to our data we have a high probability of a normal monsoon at 41 per cent, while the chances of a deficient monsoon are low at 5 per cent. Our data shows that this will be a good monsoon year for us,” Rajeevan said.

He added that the IMD expects a “good spatial distribution” of the rainfall across the country.

IMD director-general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Many atmospheric variables over the region indicate ENSO Neutral to cool ENSO neutral conditions over the region. The latest forecasts from MMCFS and other global models, as well as our own, together indicate cool ENSO neutral conditions are likely to prevail… However, a few other climate models indicate possibility of development of weak La Niña conditions in the later part of the season or thereafter. These also create favourable conditions for a good monsoon.”