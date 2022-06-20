India Weather Live Updates: Rain lashes Chennai, streets flooded; Monsoon advances in Gangetic West Bengal

India Weather Live Updates: Chennai experienced an intense spell of rain Sunday night which left streets in the Tamil Nadu capital inundated with water from overflowing sewages and affected flight services as well. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at 4 am on Monday noted that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipettai, and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.

The southwest monsoon advanced into most parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on Sunday, the Met department said, forecasting heavy rain in the next two days. The weatherman said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s advancement into the remaining portion of Gangetic Bengal and Jharkhand over the next three days. With the monsoon setting in, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the weatherman said.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with eight more persons losing their lives and over 37 lakh people suffering across 30 districts, an official said. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three persons died due to landslides and five people drowned at different places during the day. With this, the total number of persons losing their lives in this year’s flood and landslides has gone up to 70.