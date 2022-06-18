India Weather Live Updates: Mawsynram sets new June rainfall record; Delhi records lowest maximum temperature in 20 days

India Weather Live Updates: Meghalaya’s Mawsynram — the world’s wettest place — rewrote its June rainfall records held since 1940. The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Friday was a whopping 1003.6mm, surpassing the previous record of 945.4mm of 1966. Cherrapunji’s record rainfall measuring 2,456mm rain in the past three days triggered one of the worst floods and landslides in Meghalaya in recent years. Nearly ten people have died in Meghalaya and Assam due to rainfall-related accidents this week.

Rainfall in Delhi on Friday brought the maximum temperature down to 36.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the long period average for this time of the year, and the lowest maximum temperature recorded in around 20 days. Rainfall in the early hours of Friday also meant that the minimum temperature was five degrees below the normal, settling at 22.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature at 5.30 pm on Friday dropped to 27.4 degrees Celsius, but the humidity remained high at 78%.

The current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over the northeast states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next four days, and decrease thereafter, according to a press release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).