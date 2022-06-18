scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
India Weather Live Updates: Mawsynram sets new June rainfall record; Delhi records lowest maximum temperature in 20 days

Weather News Live Updates, India Weather Updates, IMD Weather Forecast, Delhi Weather Today, Mumbai Weather News: Delhi sees lowest max temp in 20 days; Heavy rainfall to continue over NE states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for 4 days.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: June 18, 2022 8:14:42 am
Tripura rainsCommuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Agartala. (PTI)

India Weather Live Updates: Meghalaya’s Mawsynram — the world’s wettest place — rewrote its June rainfall records held since 1940. The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Friday was a whopping 1003.6mm, surpassing the previous record of 945.4mm of 1966. Cherrapunji’s record rainfall measuring 2,456mm rain in the past three days triggered one of the worst floods and landslides in Meghalaya in recent years. Nearly ten people have died in Meghalaya and Assam due to rainfall-related accidents this week.

Rainfall in Delhi on Friday brought the maximum temperature down to 36.7 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the long period average for this time of the year, and the lowest maximum temperature recorded in around 20 days. Rainfall in the early hours of Friday also meant that the minimum temperature was five degrees below the normal, settling at 22.8 degrees Celsius. The temperature at 5.30 pm on Friday dropped to 27.4 degrees Celsius, but the humidity remained high at 78%.

The current spell of intense rainfall is likely to continue over the northeast states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for the next four days, and decrease thereafter, according to a press release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

India Weather Live Updates: Mawsynram sets new June rainfall record; Delhi records lowest maximum temperature in 20 days; Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over northeast states and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for four days. Follow this space for more updates.

08:13 (IST)18 Jun 2022
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere

The southwest monsoon has started inconsistently in different parts of the country, with rain eluding many states but lashing parts of other states. The all-India rainfall was 18% short of normal until Friday. But while a majority of India awaits rain, Assam and Meghalaya have been submerged in record rainfall of 1,000mm in the last 24 hours.

Anjali Marar explains the phenomenon here.

08:06 (IST)18 Jun 2022
India Weather Live Updates

22 dead in Meghalaya, Assam as rains continue to lash northeast

As rains continued in the northeast for the fourth day, at least 22 people — 13 in Meghalaya and 9 in Assam — were killed in flood and landslide incidents in the region.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 18 lakh have been affected in 2,893 villages across 28 districts of the state. Several rivers are flowing above the danger mark in Assam, including Brahmaputra, Beki, Manas, Pagladiya, Puthimari and Jiya Bhoroli.

