scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 10, 2022
Must Read
Live now

India Weather Live Updates: Conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon, says IMD

Weather News Live Updates, India Weather Updates, IMD Weather Forecast, Delhi Weather Today, Mumbai Weather News, Weather Latest Updates: Heatwave likely to continue in parts of north, central, and east India.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: June 10, 2022 12:00:16 pm
Delhi heatwave live weather updates IndiaDCD volunteers use an umbrella to shield themselves from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in New Delhi. (PTI)

India Weather Live Updates: Conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into Goa, south Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh, central Arabian Sea, and various parts of Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

For the next five days, the northeast states and the sub-Himalayan regions of Sikkim and West Bengal are likely to receive intense spells of heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in pockets of northwest, central and eastern India for the next two days.

Live Blog

India weather updates: Conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon; intense rainfall likely to continue in the north-east; heatwave likely to prevail in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of north India. Follow this space for more live updates.

12:00 (IST)10 Jun 2022
Delhi weather today: Cloudy skies, light rain likely; temperature to hit 43 degrees

Cloudy skies and very light rainfall in the afternoon or evening are on the weather forecast for Delhi on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 29.8 degrees, two degrees above the normal. Read More

Showers in parts of Mumbai, monsoon likely to miss onset date

According to the India Meteorological Department's seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening in Mumbai till June 15.

Pre-monsoon showers were recorded in the southern part of Mumbai between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Thunder showers were recorded on Thursday evening in Mumbai’s northern and eastern suburbs, like Borivali, Goregaon, and Powai.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening in the city till June 15.

However, the southwest monsoon is not likely to meet the official onset date of June 11 for Mumbai.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.