India Weather Live Updates: Conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon, says IMD

Showers in parts of Mumbai, monsoon likely to miss onset date

According to the India Meteorological Department's seven-day forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely in the afternoon or evening in Mumbai till June 15.

Pre-monsoon showers were recorded in the southern part of Mumbai between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Thunder showers were recorded on Thursday evening in Mumbai’s northern and eastern suburbs, like Borivali, Goregaon, and Powai.

However, the southwest monsoon is not likely to meet the official onset date of June 11 for Mumbai.