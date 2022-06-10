India Weather Live Updates: Conditions favourable for advancement of monsoon, says IMD

India Weather Live Updates: Conditions are favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into Goa, south Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, south Andhra Pradesh, central Arabian Sea, and various parts of Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
For the next five days, the northeast states and the sub-Himalayan regions of Sikkim and West Bengal are likely to receive intense spells of heavy rainfall.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to continue in pockets of northwest, central and eastern India for the next two days.
Cloudy skies and very light rainfall in the afternoon or evening are on the weather forecast for Delhi on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 29.8 degrees, two degrees above the normal.