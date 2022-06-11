scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 11, 2022
India Weather Live Updates: Light thunderstorms likely in Delhi; Heavy rains lash Mumbai as city receives first pre-monsoon showers of the season

Weather News Live Updates, India Weather Updates, IMD Weather Forecast, Delhi Weather Today, Mumbai Weather News: Heatwave conditions are very likely in places in Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, the Vidarbha region, Yanam, Jharkhand and Odisha.

By: Express Web Desk | Kochi, Mumbai, New Delhi |
Updated: June 11, 2022 10:44:44 am
Weather Pune Ashish Kale Live Updates India RainHeavy rains lashed some parts of Pune on Friday resulting in water logging and traffic jams. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

India Weather Live Updates: The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly skies with possibility of light thunderstorms during the day. Isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions, a Skymet Weather report said. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

Areas of south Mumbai received moderate to heavy rain in Friday night coupled with lightning that continued till early Saturday morning. IMD’s Colaba observatory representative of south Mumbai recorded 61.8 mm rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday. Cloudy sky and light rain were recorded throughout Mumbai on Saturday morning as well. The pre-monsoon showers also brought down the minimum temperature. The night temperature recorded on Saturday was two degrees below normal at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday predicted heavy to very rainfall in northeastern states of India including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days. Intense spells of rains are expected to continue in northeast India and sub-Himalayan regions of Sikkim and West Bengal, like Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into Goa, Karnataka, the Konkan region, and some more parts of the central Arabian sea, according to Friday’s press release by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Apart from northeast, heavy rainfall is also likely in Goa, coastal Karnataka, the Konkan region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Karaikal and Mahe.

India weather updates: Intense rainfall likely to continue in the north-east; heatwave likely to prevail in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of north India. Follow this space for more live updates.

Punjab Agricultural University issues heatwave alert for livestock, crops

With Punjab continuously witnessing above normal maximum temperature for June, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued an advisory to caution the state farmers against the detrimental effects of the abnormally high temperature resulting in heatwave conditions on field crops and livestock.

Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, alerted against the heat shock and increased water demand. The advisory states that the newly germinated plants may be injured or even killed by sunburn. The nursery of paddy and tender leaves of recently germinated cotton crop may get affected. It may also affect growth and flowering in vegetable crops and may lead to flower drop in ‘moong’. Read More

Delhi's minimum temp settles at 29.7 deg C, light thunderstorms likely

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, even as the India Meteorological Department predicted partly skies with possibility of light thunderstorms during the day.

The city's maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (315) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15. Read More

Mumbai receives its first and heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season

Mumbai on Friday night received it's first widespread and heaviest pre-monsoon showers of the season. In the 24 hours the India Meteorological department (IMD) Santacruz East received 56.8 mm rain, which is categorised as 'Rather Heavy' rainfall, in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The pre-monsoon showers will continue in Mumbai till June15-16, according to the IMD. According to the seven-day forecast, Mumbai will receive thundershowers starting towards evening till June 14.

Hello and welcome to today's weather live blog. We bring to you all the latest updates on rainfall and heatwave conditions across the country. Stay tuned!

Pune records 35mm rainfall in pre-monsoon season’s first shower

(File photo)

Pune city received the year’s first rainfall spell on Friday with several parts recording moderate intensity showers accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The thunderstorm on Friday was a highly localised one and associated with rising day temperatures. The southwest monsoon this year missed the normal onset date over Pune, which according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is June 10.

“The rainfall is associated with local weather factors and will continue for the next couple of days. Short but intense rainfall spells will mostly be realised during the afternoon hours,” said an official from IMD, Pune.

